The Jefferson County Housing Authority is holding a Landlord Appreciation Night on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Landlords and property managers are invited to the event, to be held at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Social Hall, 209 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, to hear about the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Representatives of the housing authority will discuss the program and its benefits to property owners. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Nicole Brown or April Stear at 814-938-7140 ext. 15 or 14.