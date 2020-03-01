HOUTZDALE — A Houtzdale man is hoping to provide inspiration to his community through his restoration work.
Josh Berndt said in April 2018 he was able to purchase a rundown building near the intersection of Main and Hannah streets. The building is the only one left on the block.
He said he could see the beauty in the structure and its soul peering out through the large windows at the front. Something inside him wanted to return the building to its former glory. “I love old buildings and I love being able to bring something back to life. It’s a neat task when you can pull it off and it’s a great way to give back to the community.”
Berndt said he wanted to start with a building that is part of the the borough’s downtown. “I wanted to remodel an old building that I could promote. I wanted to help beautify the town and make it appealing to the community.”
The Eureka Suite is now also an event and meeting space. It can hold up to 30 people.
Not quite a year later, he was able to purchase another Hannah Street building – The Eureka. Berndt had plans to rehabilitate the building, constructed in the late 1800s to serve as the company store for the Berwind White Coal Co. and also home to the Houtzdale Trust Bank, into an event center. The building also housed Sahlaney’s Furniture Store.
“The building needed a lot of TLC but it had great bones. Although it was hard to see the beauty in it, it was there and I wanted to bring it back,” he said of why he wanted to purchase the structure.
As a contractor, he also saw the potential in both buildings. “Both buildings needed a lot of work and it took a while to settle the purchase but once it got started we were off and running,” Berndt is a second generation owner of R&B Contracting – a business started by his father that he hopes to eventually hand down to his son. He said he and his crew worked long hours to clean and restore the buildings.
During the weeks, he worked to prepare the building, Berndt said he was spurred along by the positive comments from the community who watched the real-time progress both in person and from afar on The Eureka’s Facebook page. “Everyone was just so positive and encouraging. It was great,” he said.
The Eureka officially opened for its first event in the summer of 2019. “This building is so much about the Houtzdale community. I have enjoyed hearing the stories, seeing people laugh and enjoy it and creating life-long memories at it.”
Berndt said it is his goal that the building host at least one event a month. He has been working with other social clubs and organizations to organize and host events. Most recently, father-daughter and mother-son dances were held in early February to benefit the work of the Houtzdale Lions Club. “That was one of my goals when I took this project on that everybody who plays a role in an event has the capability to make money at it.”
The main portion of the building now has seating for up to 250. Berndt said he is still pondering rehabilitating some of the room’s more interesting components such as turning the teller’s window into a bar and is also hoping to restore the coolers.
Work is also underway on the Eureka’s annex. Berndt said he hopes to fill the room, that seats approximately 60, into a a showcase for Moshannon Valley High School memorabilia. He recently acquired the scoreboard from Hilltop Stadium and has it displayed on one of the walls.
For his efforts, Berndt received the 2019 Historical Preservation Award from the Clearfield County Historical Society. When society Chairman David Wulderk presented the plaque, he said, “These buildings haven’t looked this good during my lifetime. I’m thankful that Josh has taken an interest in restoring them. We are seeing a revitalization in Houtzdale.”
Recently Berndt became the chairman of the Houtzdale Revitalization Association. He said the group, made up of approximately 20 business owners and residents interested in seeing the community succeed has been working on projects to improve the downtown. Last fall it cleaned up a lot on Main Street and is currently working on a strategy to upgrade the sidewalks so that the downtown can become more a more walkable community. The association also works to promote the existing businesses and encourage people to patronize them.
He also joined the Houtzdale Community Partnership Association. The association sponsors the annual Houtzdale Days and works to provide activities and events to benefit residents of the borough.
Berndt said he believes it is important that the town’s organizations work together as all have the same goal for a healthy vibrant community. “We have all set a goal of bringing back the town’s heritage and making it a place where people want to come.”