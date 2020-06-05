The literal room – if there ever has been an actual, brick-and-mortar, solitary meeting room devoted to each position at the facility – hasn’t been used in months. But even the Zoom calls might seem a little virtually-crowded for Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner these days.
Counting fullback Derek Watt after his signing in unrestricted free agency, there are eight running backs on the Steelers’ 90-man offseason roster. That raw number isn’t overly unwieldy for organized team activities and training camp.
But perhaps might be awkward is that just about all eight of them could make a legitimate case to not only make the team but also justifiably stake a claim to a not-insignificant role in the offense:
James Conner has made a Pro Bowl roster (2018 season)
Entering his second NFL season, Benny Snell already has a 100-yard-from-scrimmage game on his résumé
Jaylen Samuels 18 months ago rushed for 142 yards against the soon-to-be Super Bowl champions
Rookie Anthony McFarland is viewed by many as an intriguing sleeper fourth-round pick
Kerrith Whyte had three carries of at least 13 yards among his 25 touches as a rookie late last season
Watt’s niche as a fullback – such as it is at that increasingly-obsolete position – is secure
The Steelers’ other two running backs (Trey Edmunds and Ralph Webb) have the longest odds to make an impact. But neither can be dismissed.
Edmunds has been on the 53-man roster each of the past two seasons because of special-teams prowess. Webb is thought highly enough of that the Steelers keep bringing him back. This is the third different league season the organization has employed Webb, who had 4,178 career rushing yards for an SEC program (Vanderbilt). In other words, he’s more than just the proverbial camp filler.
“There are a lot of athletes in that room,” Conner said.
“We want to have as many backs on the field as possible because we think we’re an athletic group who can contribute.”
Coach Mike Tomlin last month reiterated his preference for a workhorse-type for the running back: “I’m a featured-runner type guy by mentality,” he said.
If that’s the way the Steelers approach it, there is virtually no debate on who that man is: Conner. But even putting aside injury concerns for him (Conner started and finished just eight of 16 games last season because of various ailments), “a featured-runner type mentality” doesn’t necessarily exclude others from filling specific niches.
“Any running back in this offense can be used in a lot of ways,” Conner said. “We need to establish our run game first. First and foremost, that’s what it’s going to be about. That’s what our group is going to take pride in this year, getting that run game going. But we’re essential in the passing game. We’re essential in getting passes off.”
That means the backs must not only be able to catch passes, they be able to block if they are to stay on the field on third downs or obvious passing situations.
Whyte, at times, fell into that role down the stretch last season – though that might have been what the organization had in mind to be the domain of McFarland. Snell, conversely, has a skillset that would seem to make him ideal for a short-yardage role. As a former college tight end, Samuels came into the league lauded for his receiving abilities.
Meanwhile, Conner hasn’t shown that he cannot excel in all areas, if needed. So, despite the plethora of options, it’s still well within the realm of possibility that the Steelers elect for a strategy of just running him until the proverbial wheels come off.
Entering the final year of his contract, Conner seems open to anything.
“It’s our job to be at our best no matter how many carries,” he said. “So I’m not paying attention to how many carries I need.”