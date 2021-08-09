Penn State fall camp is underway, and we got some hints about how coaches feel about their roster at media day Saturday.
Here’s a look at how each position group stacks up for now, with the Nittany Lions’ season opener looming on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
Quarterback
Options: Sean Clifford (senior), Ta’Quan Roberson (sophomore) and Christian Veilleux (freshman)
Thoughts: Clifford was benched in favor of Will Levis at one point last season. His interception total was up in fewer games and his yards per attempt were down. Ideally, Levis would still be around to push him for first-team snaps in 2021. Instead, Levis has decamped to Kentucky and the remaining understudies are enigmas. That puts the pressure on Clifford to be something closer to his 2019 self, stare down his primary reads less and find open guys elsewhere when they’re covered. The understudies, likewise, need to show they belong in the conversation should Clifford struggle or go down with an injury. Roberson should be ready to take that step in his third year with the program. We just haven’t had the chance to see it on the field yet.
Running back
Options: Noah Cain (sophomore), Caziah Holmes (sophomore), Keyvone Lee (sophomore), Devyn Ford (junior) and John Lovett (senior)
Thoughts: This group was an injury mine field in 2020, with each of the first four names on this list rotating in for carries in one another’s absence. Add Lovett to that mix as a transfer from Baylor, and there’s plenty of experience here. The question is: who will be No. 1, and does that answer really matter? Coach James Franklin has shown willingness to use a committee since Saquon Barkley departed after 2017. That was how the running backs room’s “Lawn Boyz” moniker was born, as multiple guys contributed at any given time. It stands to reason we’ll see more of that in 2021 unless one of these guys step up and prove themselves capable of being “the” guy — and staying on the field. For his part, first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich hinted at wanting a rotation of three players during media day over the weekend, but what the carry split even within that smaller group is anyone’s guess at this point.
Receiver
Options: Jahan Dotson (senior), Cam Sullivan-Brown (senior), Norval Black (junior), Daniel George (junior), Keandre Lambert-Smith (sophomore), Parker Washington (sophomore), Liam Clifford (freshman), Harrison Wallace III (freshman), Jaden Dottin (freshman) and Malick Meiga.
Thoughts: Dotson starts the season on a slew of award lists after a breakout campaign in 2020 in which he caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games. Washington is looking like a viable No. 2 at the very least, and a potential breakout candidate at best. That’s the good news. The bad news is that no one else showed a consistent connection with Clifford last season. Some of that is on Clifford for staying too locked on to his top two guys at times, but it’s also true that the others simply weren’t open as much as they needed to be. Those kinks need to be worked out, and others need to step up for this passing game to work as well as it needs to. Lambert-Smith and Sullivan-Brown seem to be getting early buzz.
Tight end
Options: Khalil Dinkins (freshman), Tyler Warren (freshman), Theo Johnson (sophomore) and Brenton Stranger (sophomore)
Thoughts: Filling in for the injured Pat Freiermuth was an unenviable task for Strange last season, but he did the job admirably and really came on at the end of the campaign, catching at least three passes in each of the last three games — all victories. Penn State would probably be thrilled to get that from him consistently in 2021. Johnson, meanwhile, notched just four catches but made them all count. His 14 yards per reception average was bested only by Dotson in the passing game. We’ll learn more about what Yurcich needs from those two as blockers in the coming months. For now, they have at least shown the promise to begin to fill the massive void left by Freiermuth in the passing game.
Offensive line
Options: Des Holmes (senior), Mike Miranda (senior), Anthony Whigan (senior), Eric Wilson (senior), Bryce Effner (junior), Juice Scruggs (junior), Rasheed Walker (junior), Caedan Wallace (sophomore), Sal Wormley (sophomore), Golden Israel-Achumba (freshman), Jimmy Christ (freshman), Nick Dawkins (freshman), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (freshman), Ibrahim Traore and Landon Tengwall (freshman)
Thoughts: Will Fries and Michal Menet are off to the NFL, which one would expect to leave a leadership and experience void. Instead, the entire two-deep depth chart is manned by players in at least their third year in the program. Miranda and Walker were both selected to All-Big Ten teams in 2020, and Wallace started seven of nine games at right tackle. Scruggs and Holmes, by comparison, are the greenest candidates for regular playing time. And they’ve both seen plenty of action in their combined nine years with the program. Then there’s Wilson, a transfer from Harvard who boasts multiple All-Ivy League selections. The pieces would seem to be in place for a solid front, if Yurcich and position coach Phil Trautwein can get them to jell.