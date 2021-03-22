Are the people who voted for Sleepy Joe really pleased with the job he and his cronies are doing? This moron has killed thousands of jobs, flooding our country with thousands of illegal drug dealers, coyotes, murderers, child abusers and all sorts of criminals. We don’t owe these illegals anything unless they come in legally and apply for citizenship.
The “Demon-crats” don’t care about these people. They want them here to vote. Where are the Dems getting all the money to feed them, pay medicals bills for them, clothing, housing, etc.? What about the American people that need help?
And to think, the people who voted for Biden don’t realize these demons are out to destroy this great country. With a stroke of a pen, 50-some strokes, Biden has already gotten a lot done to put people in soup lines.
Pelosi and Schumer should be fired. She came up with a bill that allows anyone to mail in a vote, no ID needed. Prisoners can vote and no questions asked. Sort of reminds me of the last election — fraud, cheating, corruption. These Dems are a disgrace to our country. Why don’t they all pack their bags and leave the USA?
These morons are blaming President Trump for everything they are doing. They blamed him for going against the Constitution, but they want to get rid of it completely.
How about the gas prices after this President stopped the Keystone Pipeline?
To letter-writer Christine Adams, you quote the Bible a lot in your articles. If you are a Christian, how could you, Pelosi, Schumer and others hate President Trump so much? The Dems are against prayer and churches, and for same sex marriage and killing babies.
People better pray hard and get our USA back.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg