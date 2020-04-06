Have you ever seen such low-lifes as these Far Left “Demon-crats?” Now, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and others want to investigate President Trump on when he knew of the virus and if he acted quickly enough. What did they do to help? Nothing!
Pelosi wanted to add her own perks to the stimulus bill and held it up a month to try to get them passed in the bill. Cortez was angry because there was no money in the bill for the illegals. Really? We owe them nothing and let’s take care of the USA people first.
The Dems wanted something bad to happen to ruin the economy to make President Trump look bad. Socialists!
Who were the two people on the New York Times paper that said, “Let President Trump’s supporters die?” Also, Cuomo said there is no place in New York for conservatives. He and DiBlasio are two of the most corrupt people in our country. Cuomo is on TV every day crying for help and supplies. He had all kinds of medical supplies stored that he never told anyone about.
Have these “Demon-crats” sunk to a new low? Where is their sympathy for the people that have this virus and for the ones that died from the virus? They want to get rid of President Trump. They will stop at nothing. It’s time we vote all these scumbags out of office and bring back our good values and Christianity. The taxpayers are paying these do-nothings to ruin our country.
Also, Liberty Guard is sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Barr urging swift justice for Obama’s deep state coup conspirators, James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Robert Mueller and Loretta Lynch. I would like to add a few more to this list: Obama, Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Hillary and Bill.
Keep our country safe and keep our freedoms. Vote Republican.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg