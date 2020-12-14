I thought Pelosi and Schumer had hit bottom, but how wrong I was. These two scumbags held up the stimulus bill until after the election. Pelosi said as long as President Trump was president, they would not try to pass a bill. She said that now Biden is president, she and husky would get a bill passed. Do you believe these two morons care about the voters? We all don't have a very expensive refrigerator filled with special ice cream.
These good-for-nothing Democrats get big salaries for doing nothing and have good health insurance, big mansions, cars, body guards with guns, etc. All paid for by us peons! She must be giving credit to pervert Biden for getting the virus vaccine. All these "Demon-crats" get credit for is destroying our great country, Christianity and for sleeping with China. I call it treason. The four years they took impeaching Trump were just a front while they were getting thick with China, which will take over the USA.
Swalwell was sleeping with a spy from China and Pelosi saw nothing with that. How much secret material did the creepy traitor give to her to take back to China?
Can't you voters see what these Dems are up to? The Chinese may rule us; it's coming. These "Demon-crats" are so corrupt they will do anything for power. They are openly against Christianity, all for killing babies and same sex marriage, and they are for everything the Bible states as being awful.
You better have a Merry Christmas because under socialist rule there will be no more Christmas, Easter and anything pertaining to God. No more "In God We Trust."
Biden is not my president and Wolf is not my governor. I believe in God. May God have mercy on us.
Now back to our Clarion County Commissioners. I read in the paper that the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service is in financial trouble and may have to cut back on their staff and hours. These people were on the front lines during this pandemic, as were doctors, nurses, hospitals, nursing homes and others. That $3 million the county had should go to these people, not to be spent on buildings, the Sorce property and other pet projects. The commissioners are doing nothing for Clarion County citizens. I've tried to call them to no avail. Come on people, make the commissioners do what's right for once.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg