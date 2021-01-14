DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.