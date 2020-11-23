Max Kranick knew something had to change.
When the Pirates pitching prospect returned home to Scranton after Major League Baseball shut down spring training in March, Kranick had not thrown a regular-season pitch ... yet his shoulder felt fatigued.
Similar to what has caused problems for Kranick over the past few years, his arm path was entirely too long and inconsistent. For someone with plenty of physical talent, drag took on a double meaning — his right arm lagging behind, his development slowed.
“I knew I had to look myself in the mirror and make the change,” Kranick said. “Or else there wouldn’t be a spot for me playing professional baseball.”
The change Kranick referenced involved shortening his arm path or, as general manager Ben Cherington put it last week, making his delivery more efficient.
While it was a seemingly simple fix, there’s more to how it happened and the results it produced, the most recent occurring last week when the Pirates added the 23-year-oldto their 40-man roster to protect him in next month’s Rule 5 draft.
“It’s definitely a huge boost of confidence,” Kranick said. “I can’t wait to get to spring training.”
Most interesting, though, might be whether or not anyone recognizes Kranick after the changes that occurred starting with quarantine time. His velocity has ticked up 3-4 mph, while Kranick has also refined his off-speed pitches, the result of some additional spin.
The adjustments — especially the one that has allowed his shoulder to remain cooperative — have suddenly thrust Kranick from question mark to one of the more enticing pitching prospects in the Pirates system.
“Someone asked me recently, ‘Do you feel like you lost a year of development?’ “ Kranick said. “My answer was, ‘No. I feel like I gained more than a year.’ “
How Kranick accelerated his development this summer started with something left over from spring training: weighted ball training. Though Kranick said he had done some of it in the past, never was it as focused as it was with minor league pitching coach Vic Black.
Kranick said Black actually approached him one day and said he saw some of himself in the Valley View High School graduate. With a shoulder that still required some extra care and didn’t always loosen the way he’d like, Kranick was all ears.
Working together, the two devised five activation exercises that Kranick has added to his routine, allowing him to more effectively repeat his shorter arm stroke, without falling back into the trap of lengthening it out of habit.
“They’re pretty basic,” Kranick said. “I get out there, do my five exercises, then when I pick up the ball, I’m short and ready to go. I’m not really doing much thinking. I’m just keeping it simple.
“It was definitely a career-changer meeting Vic Black in spring training.”
But it wasn’t just Black. Kranick had additional help. His father, John, is a mechanical engineer and used to be a part-owner in a nearby baseball practice facility, where he’d often build equipment. His brother, also named John, spent the past two years on the Pirates video staff.
With ample free time and the mandate to stay at home, the Kranick boys went to work. They built a pitching mound from scratch. They also bought a Rapsodo machine to track movement and spin.
It became a family event, where Max would throw a couple days a week and receive instant, high-tech feedback from someone who was plenty familiar deciphering the data, all in the familiar space of his backyard.
“The whole thing was really a blessing for me,” Max Kranick said.
Once the season started and Kranick arrived at the Pirates’ alternate training site in Altoona, he spent a lot of time with Joel Hanrahan, who was supposed to be the pitching coach at Class AAA Indianapolis and has consistently drawn praise from those he’s mentored.
Hanrahan and Kranick worked on harnessing his newfound velocity. They also focused on pitching up in the zone and tunneling his breaking pitches off his four-seam grip.
With a different way of throwing, Kranick began to notice that he got more movement on his four-seamer, so he ditched his two-seamer and began playing around with his slider, realizing he could occasionally make it look like a cutter.
The entire thing showed a level of maturity for Kranick, who actually fared well in 2019. With High-A Bradenton, Kranick had a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts with 78 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP in 109\u2153 innings.
“Last summer I think I got to 97 [mph] a couple of times, maybe two or three,” Kranick said. “This year in Altoona, it was a pretty regular thing to be up there. I really wasn’t thinking about that at all when I was being more efficient with my arm, but [the velocity] came with it, which is super exciting. It was a huge bonus.”
It might be for the Pirates, too. Kranick was supposed to start with Class AA Altoona before the 2020 minor-league season was dashed. Even if he opens there in 2021, with the progress he made these past few months, it’s easy to see him jumping up a level.
Then again, prospect development doesn’t always follow a linear plan. Sometimes important stuff happens, like it did back in March after Kranick worried that he might be done if he couldn’t get his shoulder to cooperate.
“I remember driving home and being on the phone with my dad and saying, ‘I still feel like I can throw a couple more weeks.’ It’s September, and I’m not completely gassed,” Kranick said. “That was a big difference than the past. Normally once August hit, fatigue would set in. But this year I felt like everything was really strong. I had a good warm-up in place. I had a good program set with our athletic trainers and strength coaches. I really figured some things out.”