After so many bungled leads and late-inning meltdowns, there was one word for how the Phillies felt about the breathtaking ending to Sunday night’s game in Atlanta.
Catharsis.
You could see it in catcher Andrew Knapp’s reaction. Knapp lunged into the baseline to snag shortstop Didi Gregorius’ relay from the outfield, tagged Dansby Swanson, held the ball aloft, and awaited home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz’s call. Then he let out a victory scream.
“Everything happened so fast and we really needed this win and it was such a great play that my emotions got the best of me a little bit,” Knapp said. “It was a big team win. It’s one of these wins that, you look at the end of the season and you go, ‘Man, that really turned our season around.‘ ”
Maybe, but only if the Phillies can get on a roll in their remaining 36 games over the next 34 days. It began Tuesday in Washington.
For half of his decade-long run as New York Yankees manager, Joe Girardi had the considerable luxury of closing out games with Mariano Rivera, who entered from the bullpen to strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
As Phillies manager, Girardi can now call on the “Strandman.”
Nobody will confuse Heath Hembree with Rivera. In eight major-league seasons, Hembree has compiled a 3.57 ERA and averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings mostly as a middle reliever for the Boston Red Sox. At times, he has been good. Rivera, of course, was great.
But it seems Hembree is at his best when he comes into a game with runners on base. Last season, he inherited 24 runners and allowed five to score. Two seasons ago, he stranded 28 of 41, including 19 in a row at one point. In 2016, he stranded 19 of 26.
In his Phillies debut Sunday night, 48 hours after being acquired from the Red Sox, Hembree inherited a two-on, one-out jam from starter Zach Eflin. True to form, he struck out Johan Camargo, got Ender Inciarte to ground out, and safeguarded a 5-3 lead.
“I don’t think anything really changes about my approach,” Hembree said of his proficiency at cleaning up other pitchers’ messes. “My mentality is just attack hitters. I kind of just stick to that. Coming into that situation [Sunday night], I felt comfortable because I’ve been in it so many times with the Red Sox. It felt very similar and nothing foreign to me.”
The Phillies made a win-now move to get Hembree and closer Brandon Workman from Boston. The price was steep. In addition to giving up underachieving pitcher Nick Pivetta, they dealt Connor Seabold, a promising right-hander in the farm system.
But that’s what happens when a team that expects to make the playoffs in a 60-game season has a 7.65 bullpen ERA. In particular, the first reliever brought into most games has struggled, giving up 34 runs in 20 1/3 innings entering Sunday night.
Hembree figures to be able to help in that area. Girardi, known for his deployment of relievers, is familiar with Hembree from so many Yankees-Red Sox games and has seen him put out a few fires.
“We’ve seen him quite a bit in Boston. You know what you’re getting,” Knapp said. “You’re getting a really good fastball and some good command, too, with the slider. My first impression was great.”