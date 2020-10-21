On Election Day, Nov. 3, less than two weeks from now, what are you going to do about Josh Shapiro?
For that matter, what about Nina Ahmad? Joe Torsella?
Those three are among 12 candidates for three statewide offices, respectively, attorney general, auditor general and state treasurer.
All of the focus and too much of the blather this year has been on the Presidential race.
But it is a safe bet that more of the people who are reading this article would be directly affected by one of those three statewide offices within the next four years than they will be by the federal winners for President and House of Representatives. This is a bye year for Pennsylvania’s two seats in the federal Senate.
But it is not a bye year for the state-level General Assembly. Voters in the Tri-County Area will select winners for Pennsylvania Senate and state House of Representatives seats. A good number of those winners will be first-timers since some incumbents are retiring.
The down-ballot candidates have been doing their best to cut through the federal electioneering, but the Trump/Biden cacophony is immense.
So it is likely that many of us — too many — will go to our election precinct on Nov. 3 or fill out a mail-in ballot without having made informed decisions about those other offices.
We know better.
But with COVID, the traditions of campaigning for those state and district offices have been truncated. Gone are the door-to-door and coffee klatch meetings that brought candidates to voters and vice versa.
So while there is time, it behooves us to use our computers, smartphones and broadcast or satellite/cable television sets to see which candidates want to ... what?
“Take our guns!”
“Increase our taxes!”
“Keep our bars closed!”
“Keep fans away from high school sports!”
Psst. Those are buzzwords. Here is the buzzkill: None of the candidates for down-ballot offices actually suggest doing those things.
But some of those candidates do argue for bigger government. Others argue for smaller government — and, by implication, cutting some governmental services.
Is our gasoline tax too high? Trump and Biden did not increase it. State legislators did. Are our highways too bumpy? Again, though the feds provide some money, state government determines which roads get fixed. Should recreational use of marijuana become legal? Or should penalties merely be decriminalized down to speeding ticket impact?
Those down-ballot offices hold the answers.
Voters decide who tells us those answers.
By Nov. 3, we ought to know our choices.
— Denny Bonavita