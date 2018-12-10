Howard Elmer “Hun” Lamont, 96, of Rimersburg, died Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 11, 1922, in Birdville, Allegheny County, he was the son of James F. Lamont and Ida C. (Miller) Lamont-Gould.
Mr. Lamont graduated from Plum High School in 1941.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Fla. throughout the war. After returning home, Mr. Lamont lived in the St. Charles area for many years before moving to Rimersburg in 1963. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living veteran in Clarion County.
On May 19, 1943, he married the love of his life, Ruth (May) Lamont. They were married for 60 years. She preceded him in death.
Mr. Lamont had many jobs throughout his life, including working at the HK Porter Refractory of St. Charles and as a mechanic for Rimersburg Motors. In 2000, he retired from Crawford Furniture of Hawthorn at the age of 78.
He was a member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club, and Rimersburg American Legion Post No. 454.
Fishing and hunting were two of his favorite hobbies and he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams. Mr. Lamont was a gifted woodworker and his family and friends were blessed with many of his special pieces. Those who knew him will never forget his willingness to help others.
Mr. Lamont love spending time with Max, his beloved Welsh Corgi.
Survivors include two sons, Howard Edward “Skip” Lamont Sr. and his wife, Gloria Goodman-Lamont, of Hooker, and James J. “Jim” Lamont of Rimersburg; a daughter, Ruth A. “Tootie” Bartell and her companion, Paul E. Morris, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Shelly Manning and her husband, Patrick, Howard E. Lamont Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, Kathy Sutton and Ashley Callander; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren;
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by three brothers, Robert, William and James Lamont; and a sister, Anna Young.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Daniel George officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Lamont’s honor to the New Bethlehem Fire Company, 425 Arch St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or the UPMC Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute Development Department, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
