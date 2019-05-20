REYNOLDSVILLE — Drivers and fans from all over the area, even New York, flocked back to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night for the third night of racing.
The night saw three drivers go to victory lane for the second time this season. Those drivers included: Michael Lake of Uniontown in the BWP Bats Super Late Models, Bruce Hartzfeld of Rockton in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks, and Nick Erskine of Bells Landing in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models.
Two drivers went to victory for the first time this year. Those drivers included: Jeff Huber in the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders and Tim Steis of St. Mary’s in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models were first to the track for their opening 25-lap feature race. The #5R of Jerry Redden and the #36 of Paul Kot led the field to the opening green flag. Kot jumped out to the lead on the initial green flag with Redden in second and the #57S of Levi Sikora in third. Later on the first lap, a caution flag came out for a slow car on the backstretch. That setup the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Kot jumped out to the advantage with Redden and Sikora following behind. A couple laps later, on lap 4, Sikora worked his way around Redden to take the second position behind Kot. A caution for a stopped car in the infield bunched things up once again and setup another restart.
On the ensuing restart, the #27 of Michael Lake used the inside line to his advantage to get passed Redden to take the third spot behind Kot and Sikora. A couple more caution flags kept the field close through lap 7. On the lap 8 restart, the race saw its first extended green flag run. Kot checked out on the field once again with Sikora and Lake in second and third respectively.
On lap 11, Lake used the inside to his advantage to work past Sikora to take second. Three laps later, on lap 14, the #33K of Kyle Knapp worked his way around Sikora to take third behind Kot and Lake. On lap 17, Lake used the momentum on the high side to power past Kot to take the top spot. One final caution flag would come out with just 5 laps to go to setup one final restart.
On the final restart, Lake checked out on the field as Kot got challenged for second by Knapp. Knapp battled with Kot for second for a few laps before completing the pass on the white flag lap. It was too late for Knapp as Lake held on to pickup his second victory of the 2019 season. Knapp, Kot, Kenny Schaffer, and Sikora rounded out the top 5. Schaffer and Lake won the heat races.
- The Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks were next on the speedway for their 20-lap feature event. The 4of newcomer Douglas Eck and the #23JR of Bill Phillips Jr. led the field of 7 to the opening green flag. Phillips Jr pulled out to the lead on the initial start as the #12M of Trevor McCann worked his way around Eck to move into second.
On lap 3, the #T3 of points leader Brandon Connor used the inside line to his advantage to pass Eck and move into third behind Phillips Jr and McCann. McCann gave Phillips Jr a hard challenge for the lead for the next 4 laps before spinning out coming off of turn 4 on lap 7. The spin put Connor into the second position and Bruce Hartzfeld into third.
On the one and only restart of the race, Connor and Hartzfeld made it three-wide with Phillips Jr. for the lead. Hartzfeld came out of the three-wide battle with the lead on lap 9 with Connor and Phillips Jr in second and third respectively.
Hartzfeld went unchallenged in the remaining 11 laps on his way to winning his second feature of the season. The #23JR of Phillips Jr, who finished 3rd, was DQ’ed following post-race tech inspection. So, Connor, McCann, Scott Freer, and Eck rounded out the top 5. Connor won the lone heat race.
The Swanson Heavy Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models were next on track for their 20-lap feature race. The #27C of Eddie Connor and the #5X of Nick Erskine led the field of 13 to the initial green flag.
An onslaught of caution flags to begin the race kept the field close. Erskine led the way with Connor and Doug Surra in second and third respectively. On the restart, following all of the cautions, Surra used the inside line to work his way around Connor to take the second spot behind Erskine. Erskine continued to lead over Surra and Connor until a caution for a pileup in turn 1 brought out the caution flag once again on lap 8.
On the lap 9 restart, Surra used the high side to his advantage to get past Erskine for the lead. Surra led three laps before Erskine found some grip on the inside line to get back past Surra and retake the top spot on lap 13.
The race saw two more caution flags in the remaining 7 laps which kept the field relatively close. Surra didn’t have enough to get back around Erskine in the closing laps as Erskine went on to win his second race of the 2019 season. Surra, Connor, Denny Curry, and Luke Barnett rounded out the top 5. Barnett and Erskine won the heat races.
Next on the speedway were the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders for their 12-lap feature event. The #54 of Wayne Truitt and the #42 of Jeff Huber led the field of 13 to the opening green flag. Huber pulled out to the early lead on the initial start with Truitt and the #21M of Cody McNaughton following behind in second and third respectively. A caution later on the opening lap setup the first restart of the race.
On the restart, a hard-charging Josh Frantz in the #15B moved into the second position behind Huber. A caution on lap 3 for a spin on the backstretch setup the final restart of the race. On the final restart of the race on lap 4, the #36F of Zack Frantz and the #8H of Joe Huber both got around Josh Frantz to move into second and third.
Jeff Huber began to pull away from the field as the laps continued to click away. Huber went unchallenged the rest of the way on his way to winning his first feature at Hummingbird. Zack Frantz, Joe Huber, Josh Frantz, and McNaughton rounded out the top 5. Joe Huber and Jeff Huber won the heat races.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks were next to the track for their 15-lap feature race to complete the evening of racing. The #516 of Rich Anderson and the #69 of newcomer Victor Earle Jr. led the field of 8 to the initial green flag. Anderson jumped out to the early lead with Earle Jr and Tim Steis following behind.
Anderson continued to lead as Steis used the momentum on the high side to his advantage to get around Earle Jr. for the second position on lap 4. On lap 5, a caution for a stopped car on the backstretch setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Anderson spun out in turns 1 and 2, giving the lead to Steis with the #00 of Justin Watt and the #42H of Dennis Harrison Jr. in second and third respectively.
On the ensuing restart, Steis pulled out to the lead with Watt and Harrison Jr. following behind. Steis continued to pace the field until a caution for Watt spinning in turn 2 on lap 9. That moved Harrison Jr into second and the #10R of Raven Fuller to third. On the final restart of the race, Steis jumped out to the lead with Fuller (who passed Harrison Jr on the restart), and Harrison Jr following behind.
Steis checked out in the closing laps on his way to winning his first race of the season at Hummingbird. Fuller, Harrison Jr., Earle Jr., and Watt rounded out the top 5. Steis won the lone heat race.
Speedway Notes: 56 cars were in attendance for the third night of racing. Racing was completed by around 10:30pm. Racing will continue next Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:00pm and racing at 7. There will be free general admission for active military personnel to those with a valid military ID. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com