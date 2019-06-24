DuBOIS — A wild fourth inning was just what the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team needed to post a 19-4, four-inning victory over Brockway at Way Memorial Field in the in the District 10 opener for both squads.
Despite taking an early lead, DuBois hit a rough patch in the third as Brockway rallied for four runs to take a 4-3 lead.
However, even without the aid of some calliope music, DuBois started a merry-go-round inning in the fourth, sending 22 batters to the plate against three different Brockway pitchers, scoring 16 runs on 16 hits, one walk and three errors.
A trio of DuBois players went to the plate three times in the inning with only a pinch hitter keeping a fourth from going as well.
Every DuBois batter that went to the plate in the inning crossed the plate at least once.
DuBois finished with 19 hits in the game with Talon Hodge leading the way with four, including a double, while Danny Dixon had three with two going for doubles and the other a triple.
Brayden Fox, Trey Wingard, Bryson Delaney, Marek Hoyt and Carter Vos each had two hits apiece. Fox had a double and a triple while Delaney also added a double.
Both Fox and Dixon had four RBIs each while Hodge added three.
Wingard got the win in relief, pitching perfect innings while striking out five.
Brockway finished with five hits in the game as Eric Lindemuth, Parker Pisarchick, Blake Pisarchick, Dom Carlini and Johnny Varischetti all singled.
With the exception of the fourth, all DuBois’ runs came slowly.
It scored one in the first as Hodge singled, took a couple bases on balls to the backstop then came home on an RBI groundout by Fox while Hoyt walked and later scored on an RBI single by Hodge in the second to make it 2-0.
Wingard then made it 3-0 in the third as he walked and later scored on an RBI double by Dixon.
Meanwhile, Dixon, who started the game on the mound, threw two scoreless innings before getting into trouble in the third.
Lindemuth singled to open the frame while Gage Park walked. Parker Pisarchick followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1 before Blake Pisarchick singled to load the bases.
A DuBois error then allowed Park and Parker Pisarchick to score and tie things at 3-3 before a bunt by Carlini pushed Blake Pisarchick across the plate to give Brockway a one-run advantage.
Dixon then hit pinch hitter Ryan Crawford with a pitch to load the bases with no outs, forcing a pitching change.
Wingard came on and retired the next three Brockway batters in order on strikes to retire the side with no further damage.
That effort carried over into the fourth as DuBois broke the game wide open as it ripped the lid off its 19-run inning to win going away.
DuBois hosts Brookville in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday, while Brockway welcomes Punxsutawney in an elimination contest. Brookville beat Punxsy, 16-0, in a full six innings game Monday.