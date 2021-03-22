I had my first hugs from people outside my immediate family in more than a year the other night. I’m talking about a real hug, not one of those awkward things where you each bend from the waist and kind of touch ears for a few seconds.
Granted, this normal ritual from life in the Before Time took place at the funeral home in Sligo. On the other hand, it was a small celebration of life beginning again.
I’m writing about COVID-19. We’re tired of it, but I want to leave some bread crumbs behind for those who come after us in the coming decades. This has been a hard year for all of us, and people can’t forget as they did following the 1918 flu pandemic.
A lot of people have been vaccinated now. I received my second dose about 10 days ago and I’m feeling good about life once more, but I still wore a mask to the funeral home. It takes two, or even four, weeks for your immune system to work its elfin magic.
Like you, gentle readers, I am thoroughly done with this pandemic. But it isn’t quite done with us yet, and I would be extremely cheesed off if I got a little careless and caught it after all this time. The good news is, the vaccinated folks have a much smaller chance of becoming really sick with it.
Still, isn’t it nice feeling as though we all have a fighting chance now? So many people talk about having a sense of relief, of gratitude, as the needle slid into their arms.
You can almost feel that relief when you venture out into public these days. I saw two neighbors chatting over a fence yesterday and it seemed so normal. This time last year, we were in lock-down and the streets were mostly empty.
You know, I feel like writing about the erstwhile good old days again. I’ve missed that, and I’ve heard that other people do, too. I’ll have to see what I can come up with in the next few days.
The starting point is a visit to an elementary school classmate’s home later this morning. Jim and I went to school at the former Mahoning Township building back in the late ‘60s, a great time to be a kid.
That’s an excellent place to pick up the thread of life. I went there when I was in fifth and sixth grades, a crucial and formative time of life. When I’m cruising along the country roads in Mahoning Township, life seems simpler and more honest somehow.
Then again, I took the back roads to Sligo the other night, through Porter, Toby and Monroe townships. I like to. There’s no other reason for it.
The bridges damaged or washed out by the 2019 flash flooding are all open again. In the summer of 2020, the route was complicated by Road Closed signs and befuddling detours.
And wasn’t that just a perfect emblem of that whole crazy year?
In 2021, “normal” is still a relative thing, but having your bridges fixed or replaced seems like a good sign. You can relax a bit and enjoy the scenery again.
It’s almost time for the greenhouses to open for the season again. It’s too early to swing by Koleck’s in Putneyville, but I might cruise over that way anyway, just because I want to.
Last year, gardening felt a little too “under the gun,” as it were. There were all kinds of crazy shortages, and we weren’t quite sure that the national food distribution chain was going to hold up.
Still, I hope that people still plant their crazy and innovative impromptu gardens again this year. I’ve become something of a connoisseur of those now, and I love the wading-pool garden beds the most.
We’ve all walked through the Valley of the Shadow this past year, whether we admit it or not.
Give me hugs and old schoolhouses and grade-school chums and whimsical gardens. I want to sit in a favorite restaurant again and trade stories over a platter of cholesterol. I want to sing badly and too loud in public.
That’s all coming, but it might not be as soon as we would wish. But there’s hope, and we’re ready for it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]