The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA (HRMANCPA), a local chapter affiliated with SHRM, will be holding their annual reorganization meeting from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the DuBois Diner.
There is no fee to attend this meeting and breakfast will be provided.
A tentative meeting/event schedule is available online at https://hrmancpa.shrm.org. The nominees for upcoming Board and Officers positions will also be announced. The Board is seeking someone to serve as the Vice President of Membership for the 2018-2019 year.
Those planning to attend are asked to email an RSVP to April Renninger at arenninger@laureleye.com, by Monday.
