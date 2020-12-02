A baseball lifer with a distinctive bushy mustache and an easygoing personality, Tommy Sandt coached for 21 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and was the first base coach for their three consecutive NL East Division championships from 1990-92.
Sandt died Tuesday. He was 69.
A 1969 second-round draft pick by the Oakland A’s out of Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, Calif., Sandt joined the defending World Series champions for one game in 1975. Sandt spent the ‘76 season with the A’s, playing second base, third base and shortstop and batting .209 (14 for 67) with one double, seven walks, three RBIs and six runs scored in 41 games. He signed with St. Louis the following year, and then was traded to the Pirates for pitcher John Stuper before the 1979 season.
After batting .322 for Triple-A Portland, Sandt served as player-manager for two years. He also coached for the Pirates in the minors at Double-A Buffalo and Lynn (Mass.) and Triple-A Honolulu, where he had a .553 winning percentage in three seasons (239-193), won two division titles and was named Pacific Coast League manager of the year in 1984. Sandt also coached three winters in Venezuela.
Sandt made it back to the majors when he joined Jim Leyland’s staff in 1987 and was the first base and infield coach for the three-time NL East Division champions.
Sandt coached All-Stars and Gold Glove winners in Pirates shortstop Jay Bell and second baseman Jose Lind. Pirates broadcaster John Wehner worked closely with Sandt after moving around the infield, from third base to second and then to first, with the Pirates and Marlins.
Sandt followed Leyland to the Florida Marlins, where he was the first base coach when they beat the Cleveland Indians on Edgar Renteria’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning for a 3-2 win in Game 7 to clinch the World Series title in 1997.
Sandt followed Leyland to the Colorado Rockies in ‘99 before returning to the Pirates as a special instructor on Gene Lamont’s staff in 2000. Sandt was the first base coach under Lloyd McClendon on June 26, 2001, when the Pirates manager stole first base after arguing an out call on a bang-bang play involving Jason Kendall.
Sandt initially challenged the call with first base umpire Rick Reed, then watched as McClendon intervened, finally pulling the bag out of the dirt in frustration and carrying it into the dugout after he was ejected. Sandt stood there looking stunned, not knowing whether to laugh or get angry.