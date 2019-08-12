Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks

1st) #88 Josh Fields

2nd) #00 Justin Watt

3rd) #81 Steve Brugmann DNF

4th) #13 Victor Earle Jr. DNF

5th) #55X Andy Frey DNF

6th) #516 Rich Anderson DNF

7th) #75 Wayne Garvey DNF

8th) #113 Ben Ecelberger DNF

Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models

1st) #1M Zach Myers

2nd) #5X Nick Erskine

3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra

4th) #17 Deegen Watt

5th) #33JR Bernie Whiteford

6th) #50 Bob McMillen

7th) #5J Paul Ivory

8th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth

9th) #8L Eric Lucas

10th) #27C Brandon Connor DNF

11th) #69* Gary Little DNF

12th) #5L Jon Lee DNF

13th) #1W Caleb Whiteford DNF

14th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF

15th) #17I Jarid Ivory DNF

16th) #75 Denny Curry DNF

17th) #44 Jim Challingsworth DNF

18th) #20 George Bailey DNF

19th) #2T Rich Wicker DNS

Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders

1st) #54 Wayne Truitt

2nd) #910 Travis Timko

3rd) #8H Joe Huber

4th) #4F Jim Fye

5th) #36F Zack Frantz

6th) #16 Keegan Bell

7th) #55 Joe Anthony

8th) #154 Ricky Nelson

9th) #569 Blake Joiner

10th) #58 Paul Marsh Jr.

11th) #17 Randy Albert DNF

12th) #11 Jim Boyer DNF

Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks

1st) #37A Jim Bloom

2nd) #948 Joey Zambotti

3rd) #28 Fuzzy Fields

4th) #84S Joshua Seippel

5th) #983 Zack Gustafson DNF

6th) #12M Trevor McCann DNF

7th) #38 Scott Freer DNF 

BWP Bats Super Late Models

1st) #36 Paul Kot

2nd) #1B Dwayne Brooks

3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer

4th) #5R Jerry Redden

5th) #64 Scott Alvetro

6th) #23 Rob Middleton

7th) #96 Tom Jobe

8th) #43 Ed Coast DNF

9th) #67 Cody Lucas DNF

