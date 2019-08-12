Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks
1st) #88 Josh Fields
2nd) #00 Justin Watt
3rd) #81 Steve Brugmann DNF
4th) #13 Victor Earle Jr. DNF
5th) #55X Andy Frey DNF
6th) #516 Rich Anderson DNF
7th) #75 Wayne Garvey DNF
8th) #113 Ben Ecelberger DNF
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models
1st) #1M Zach Myers
2nd) #5X Nick Erskine
3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra
4th) #17 Deegen Watt
5th) #33JR Bernie Whiteford
6th) #50 Bob McMillen
7th) #5J Paul Ivory
8th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth
9th) #8L Eric Lucas
10th) #27C Brandon Connor DNF
11th) #69* Gary Little DNF
12th) #5L Jon Lee DNF
13th) #1W Caleb Whiteford DNF
14th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF
15th) #17I Jarid Ivory DNF
16th) #75 Denny Curry DNF
17th) #44 Jim Challingsworth DNF
18th) #20 George Bailey DNF
19th) #2T Rich Wicker DNS
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders
1st) #54 Wayne Truitt
2nd) #910 Travis Timko
3rd) #8H Joe Huber
4th) #4F Jim Fye
5th) #36F Zack Frantz
6th) #16 Keegan Bell
7th) #55 Joe Anthony
8th) #154 Ricky Nelson
9th) #569 Blake Joiner
10th) #58 Paul Marsh Jr.
11th) #17 Randy Albert DNF
12th) #11 Jim Boyer DNF
Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks
1st) #37A Jim Bloom
2nd) #948 Joey Zambotti
3rd) #28 Fuzzy Fields
4th) #84S Joshua Seippel
5th) #983 Zack Gustafson DNF
6th) #12M Trevor McCann DNF
7th) #38 Scott Freer DNF
BWP Bats Super Late Models
1st) #36 Paul Kot
2nd) #1B Dwayne Brooks
3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer
4th) #5R Jerry Redden
5th) #64 Scott Alvetro
6th) #23 Rob Middleton
7th) #96 Tom Jobe
8th) #43 Ed Coast DNF
9th) #67 Cody Lucas DNF