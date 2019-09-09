Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks

1st) #516 Bob McMillen

2nd) #76 Mike Anderson

3rd) #28 Bryce Swauger

4th) #88 Josh Fields

5th) #00 Justin Watt

6th) #42H Dennis Harrison Jr.

7th) #75 Wayne Garvey

8th) #8C Brandon Doland

9th) #33 Jenna Pfaff DNF

10th) #113 Ben Ecelberger DNF

11th) #55X Andy Frey DNS

Young Guns Jr Sprints - Stock Class

1st) #85 Randy White

2nd) #8G Garret Davenport

3rd) #20 Colten McAndrew

4th) #58 Logen Lockhart

5th) #5 Grady Rinehart

Young Guns Jr Sprints - Open Class

1st) #8 Sam Darby

2nd) #6 Evan Darby

3rd) #25BAD Tyler Allison

4th) #8M Macey Adamik

5th) #18L Luke Mulichak DNF

6th) #15 Nathan Shook DNS 

BWP Bats Super Late Models - Eric Witherite Memorial

1st) #1C Mike Pegher Jr.

2nd) #4S David Scott

3rd) #44 Dave Hess Jr.

4th) #111 Matt Lux

5th) #36 Paul Kot

6th) #x3 Wyatt Scott

7th) #84 Andrew Wylie

8th) #48 Colton Flinner

9th) #64 Scott Alvetro

10th) #1U Matt Urban

11th) #119 Bryan Bernheisel

12th) #1B Dwayne Brooks

13th) #1H Larry Hollenbaugh

14th) #11H Gale Huey

15th) #3-D Bill Davis

16th) #27 Michael Lake DNF

17th) #5R Jerry Redden DNF

18th) #1S Rod Phillips DNF

19th) #28 Bob Hymes DNS

20th) #M1 Chad Wright DNS

Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models

1st) #1M Zach Myers

2nd) #5L Jon Lee

3rd) #5X Nick Erskine

4th) #33JR Bernie Whiteford Jr.

5th) #17 Deegen Watt

6th) #27C Eddie Connor

7th) #44 Jim Challingsworth

8th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF

9th) #9J Joe Loffredo DNF

10th) #1W Caleb Whiteford DNF

11th) #69R Brian Rhed DNF

Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders

1st) #42 Jeff Huber

2nd) #3H Shawn Hadden

3rd) #55 Joe Anthony

4th) #54 Wayne Truitt

5th) #569 Blake Joiner DNF

6th) #8H Joe Huber DNS

