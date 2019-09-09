Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks
1st) #516 Bob McMillen
2nd) #76 Mike Anderson
3rd) #28 Bryce Swauger
4th) #88 Josh Fields
5th) #00 Justin Watt
6th) #42H Dennis Harrison Jr.
7th) #75 Wayne Garvey
8th) #8C Brandon Doland
9th) #33 Jenna Pfaff DNF
10th) #113 Ben Ecelberger DNF
11th) #55X Andy Frey DNS
Young Guns Jr Sprints - Stock Class
1st) #85 Randy White
2nd) #8G Garret Davenport
3rd) #20 Colten McAndrew
4th) #58 Logen Lockhart
5th) #5 Grady Rinehart
Young Guns Jr Sprints - Open Class
1st) #8 Sam Darby
2nd) #6 Evan Darby
3rd) #25BAD Tyler Allison
4th) #8M Macey Adamik
5th) #18L Luke Mulichak DNF
6th) #15 Nathan Shook DNS
BWP Bats Super Late Models - Eric Witherite Memorial
1st) #1C Mike Pegher Jr.
2nd) #4S David Scott
3rd) #44 Dave Hess Jr.
4th) #111 Matt Lux
5th) #36 Paul Kot
6th) #x3 Wyatt Scott
7th) #84 Andrew Wylie
8th) #48 Colton Flinner
9th) #64 Scott Alvetro
10th) #1U Matt Urban
11th) #119 Bryan Bernheisel
12th) #1B Dwayne Brooks
13th) #1H Larry Hollenbaugh
14th) #11H Gale Huey
15th) #3-D Bill Davis
16th) #27 Michael Lake DNF
17th) #5R Jerry Redden DNF
18th) #1S Rod Phillips DNF
19th) #28 Bob Hymes DNS
20th) #M1 Chad Wright DNS
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models
1st) #1M Zach Myers
2nd) #5L Jon Lee
3rd) #5X Nick Erskine
4th) #33JR Bernie Whiteford Jr.
5th) #17 Deegen Watt
6th) #27C Eddie Connor
7th) #44 Jim Challingsworth
8th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF
9th) #9J Joe Loffredo DNF
10th) #1W Caleb Whiteford DNF
11th) #69R Brian Rhed DNF
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders
1st) #42 Jeff Huber
2nd) #3H Shawn Hadden
3rd) #55 Joe Anthony
4th) #54 Wayne Truitt
5th) #569 Blake Joiner DNF
6th) #8H Joe Huber DNS