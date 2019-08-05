Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks Make-Up Feature

1st) #00 Justin Watt

2nd) #28 Bryce Swauger

3rd) #516 Rich Anderson

4th) #45 Dennis Harrison Jr.

5th) #01P John Pearce

6th) #3 TJ Powell

7th) #113 Ben Ecelberger

8th) #75 Wayne Garvey

9th) #33 Jenna Pfaff

10th) #81 Steve Brugmann

11th) #55X Andy Frey DNF

Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders Make-Up Feature

1st) #54 Wayne Truitt

2nd) #16 Keegan Bell

3rd) #17 Randy Albert

4th) #55 Joe Anthony

5th) #36F Zack Frantz

6th) #910 Travis Timko

7th) #154 Ricky Nelson

8th) #569 Blake Joiner

9th) #11 Jim Boyer DNF

10th) #516 Zach Lennox DNS

11th) #C4 Patrick Crawford DNS

12th) #33M Curtis Mohney DNS

Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models

1st) #5L Jon Lee

2nd) #5X Nick Erskine

3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra

4th) #27C Eddie Connor

5th) #9N Nick Loffredo

6th) #17 Deegen Watt

7th) #50 Bob McMillen

8th) #71A Austin Getch

9th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth

10th) #75 Denny Curry

11th) #9J Joe Loffredo

12th) #44 Jim Challingsworth

13th) #10R Raven Fuller DNF

14th) #28S Gabe Shaffer DNF

Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks

1st) #25G Andrew Gordon

2nd) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld

3rd) #28 Fuzzy Fields

4th) #983 Zack Gustafson

5th) #11Y Dale Yeaney

6th) #37A Jim Bloom

7th) #61R Ray Reynolds

8th) #12M Trevor McCann DNF

9th) #23JR Cory Price DNF

BWP Bats Super Late Models

1st) #36 Paul Kot

2nd) #27 Michael Lake

3rd) #18 Mike Wonderling

4th) #13X Kenny Schaffer

5th) #71 Billy Eash

6th) #B1D Brandon Groters

7th) #5R Jerry Redden

8th) #25 Dylan Fenton

9th) #53 Chris Farrell DNF

10th) #67 Cody Lucas DNF

11th) #44P Joe Petyak DNF

12th) #29L Johnny Lindenpitz DNS

13th) #7S Steven Scaife DNS

14th) #46 Tom Merryman DNS

15th) #96 Tom Jobe DNS

Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks

1st) #28 Bryce Swauger

2nd) #76 Mike Anderson

3rd) #516 Rich Anderson

4th) #871 Bill Mumau

5th) #3 TJ Powell

6th) #00 Justin Watt

7th) #113 Ben Ecelberger

8th) #42H Dennis Harrison Jr.

9th) #01P John Pearce

10th) #75 Wayne Garvey

11th) #60 Jeremy Lippert DNF

12th) #33 Jenna Pfaff DNF

13th) #81 Steve Brugmann DNF

14th) #62 Andrew Burket DNF

15th) #97W Cody Wolfe DNF

16th) #25 Blaze Harrison DQ

17th) #55X Andy Frey DNS

Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders

1st) #42 Jeff Huber

2nd) #36F Zack Frantz

3rd) #8H Joe Huber

4th) #16 Keegan Bell

5th) #6 Eric Luzier

6th) #13C Larry Conklin

7th) #17 Randy Albert

8th) #910 Travis Timko

9th) #569 Blake Joiner

10th) #33S Brian Snyder

11th) #92A Anthony Sones

12th) #4F Jim Fye DNF

13th) #54 Wayne Truitt DNF

14th) #11 Jim Boyer

15th) #154 Ricky Nelson DNF

16th) #55 Joe Anthony DNF

17th) #58R Ryan Lippert DNF

