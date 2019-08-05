Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks Make-Up Feature
1st) #00 Justin Watt
2nd) #28 Bryce Swauger
3rd) #516 Rich Anderson
4th) #45 Dennis Harrison Jr.
5th) #01P John Pearce
6th) #3 TJ Powell
7th) #113 Ben Ecelberger
8th) #75 Wayne Garvey
9th) #33 Jenna Pfaff
10th) #81 Steve Brugmann
11th) #55X Andy Frey DNF
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders Make-Up Feature
1st) #54 Wayne Truitt
2nd) #16 Keegan Bell
3rd) #17 Randy Albert
4th) #55 Joe Anthony
5th) #36F Zack Frantz
6th) #910 Travis Timko
7th) #154 Ricky Nelson
8th) #569 Blake Joiner
9th) #11 Jim Boyer DNF
10th) #516 Zach Lennox DNS
11th) #C4 Patrick Crawford DNS
12th) #33M Curtis Mohney DNS
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models
1st) #5L Jon Lee
2nd) #5X Nick Erskine
3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra
4th) #27C Eddie Connor
5th) #9N Nick Loffredo
6th) #17 Deegen Watt
7th) #50 Bob McMillen
8th) #71A Austin Getch
9th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth
10th) #75 Denny Curry
11th) #9J Joe Loffredo
12th) #44 Jim Challingsworth
13th) #10R Raven Fuller DNF
14th) #28S Gabe Shaffer DNF
Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks
1st) #25G Andrew Gordon
2nd) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld
3rd) #28 Fuzzy Fields
4th) #983 Zack Gustafson
5th) #11Y Dale Yeaney
6th) #37A Jim Bloom
7th) #61R Ray Reynolds
8th) #12M Trevor McCann DNF
9th) #23JR Cory Price DNF
BWP Bats Super Late Models
1st) #36 Paul Kot
2nd) #27 Michael Lake
3rd) #18 Mike Wonderling
4th) #13X Kenny Schaffer
5th) #71 Billy Eash
6th) #B1D Brandon Groters
7th) #5R Jerry Redden
8th) #25 Dylan Fenton
9th) #53 Chris Farrell DNF
10th) #67 Cody Lucas DNF
11th) #44P Joe Petyak DNF
12th) #29L Johnny Lindenpitz DNS
13th) #7S Steven Scaife DNS
14th) #46 Tom Merryman DNS
15th) #96 Tom Jobe DNS
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks
1st) #28 Bryce Swauger
2nd) #76 Mike Anderson
3rd) #516 Rich Anderson
4th) #871 Bill Mumau
5th) #3 TJ Powell
6th) #00 Justin Watt
7th) #113 Ben Ecelberger
8th) #42H Dennis Harrison Jr.
9th) #01P John Pearce
10th) #75 Wayne Garvey
11th) #60 Jeremy Lippert DNF
12th) #33 Jenna Pfaff DNF
13th) #81 Steve Brugmann DNF
14th) #62 Andrew Burket DNF
15th) #97W Cody Wolfe DNF
16th) #25 Blaze Harrison DQ
17th) #55X Andy Frey DNS
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders
1st) #42 Jeff Huber
2nd) #36F Zack Frantz
3rd) #8H Joe Huber
4th) #16 Keegan Bell
5th) #6 Eric Luzier
6th) #13C Larry Conklin
7th) #17 Randy Albert
8th) #910 Travis Timko
9th) #569 Blake Joiner
10th) #33S Brian Snyder
11th) #92A Anthony Sones
12th) #4F Jim Fye DNF
13th) #54 Wayne Truitt DNF
14th) #11 Jim Boyer
15th) #154 Ricky Nelson DNF
16th) #55 Joe Anthony DNF
17th) #58R Ryan Lippert DNF