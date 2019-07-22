BWP Bats Super Late Models

1st) #18 Mike Wonderling, Wellsville, NY

2nd) #36 Paul Kot, Brockway

3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer, DuBois

4th) #5R Jerry Redden, Mahaffey

5th) #44 Dan Smeal, Houtzdale

6th) #96 Tom Jobe, Punxsutawney DNF

7th) #22 Cody Rogers, Spelter, WV DNF

8th) #7S Steven Scaife, Phillipsburg DNS

Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models

1st) #5L Jon Lee, Mahaffey

2nd) #1M Zach Myers, Knox

3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra, Kersey

4th) #50 Bob McMillen, St. Marys

5th) #9J Joe Loffredo

6th) #44 Jim Challingsworth, St. Marys

7th) #10R Raven Fuller, Luthersburg

8th) #10S Tommy Snyder, Mayport

9th) #27C Eddie Connor, DuBois DNF

10th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF

11th) #75 Denny Curry, Curwensville DNF

12th) #20 George Bailey, Clearfield DNF

13th) #5X Nick Erskine, Bells Landing DNF

14th) #7-11 Todd English DNF

15th) #88B Luke Barnett, Mahaffey DNF

16th) #68 Don Henry, Falls Creek DNF

17th) #6/2P Casey Wolfe, Penfield DNF

18th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth, St. Marys DNF

