BWP Bats Super Late Models
1st) #18 Mike Wonderling, Wellsville, NY
2nd) #36 Paul Kot, Brockway
3rd) #13X Kenny Schaffer, DuBois
4th) #5R Jerry Redden, Mahaffey
5th) #44 Dan Smeal, Houtzdale
6th) #96 Tom Jobe, Punxsutawney DNF
7th) #22 Cody Rogers, Spelter, WV DNF
8th) #7S Steven Scaife, Phillipsburg DNS
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models
1st) #5L Jon Lee, Mahaffey
2nd) #1M Zach Myers, Knox
3rd) #3xAA Doug Surra, Kersey
4th) #50 Bob McMillen, St. Marys
5th) #9J Joe Loffredo
6th) #44 Jim Challingsworth, St. Marys
7th) #10R Raven Fuller, Luthersburg
8th) #10S Tommy Snyder, Mayport
9th) #27C Eddie Connor, DuBois DNF
10th) #9N Nick Loffredo DNF
11th) #75 Denny Curry, Curwensville DNF
12th) #20 George Bailey, Clearfield DNF
13th) #5X Nick Erskine, Bells Landing DNF
14th) #7-11 Todd English DNF
15th) #88B Luke Barnett, Mahaffey DNF
16th) #68 Don Henry, Falls Creek DNF
17th) #6/2P Casey Wolfe, Penfield DNF
18th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth, St. Marys DNF