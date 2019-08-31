Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course Offered
If you or someone you know would like to hunt and have never taken the required Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course, now is the time to register. There is a minimum age to register for this event. You must be at least 11 years old on or before 9/28/2019
This course will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall, 9790 Rt. 66, Clarion, PA, 7.4 miles south of Clarion on Rt. 66.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course participants must complete the on line study course prior to the Saturday September 28th course 8 am to 3:30.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Please register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us
Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window go to Hunter Education and click on the Hunter Education Class Calendar.
Under the Blue Basic Course bar, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June and click on the 28th Limestone Fire Hall, continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759
After you register, if you should need to cancel please do so before September 27th.