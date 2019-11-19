BROOKVILLE — Approval of a minor change in the school calendar led to a question that was quickly shot down at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The board approved Friday, May 15, as an early dismissal day because of the district track meet.
Superintendent Erich May said buses from other schools participating in the track meet begin arriving as early as noon.
He also said that because many of the teachers are doing professional development by computer on their own time, “we are treating the afternoon of May 15 as a trade day, giving our staff the afternoon off in exchange for their Safe Schools professional development time.”
Board member Fred Park then asked if any consideration is being given to eliminate the first day of buck season as an approved holiday, since “buck season is going to be coming in on Saturday. Will it be necessary to have that Monday off in the future for buck season?”
Park said he noticed that some neighboring school districts “took away buck season on Monday and added it to Christmas vacation.”
May said, “I come from the standpoint that tradition is important. Sharing experiences is important. I come from the standpoint that it’s a good thing when fathers and daughters, fathers and sons, can do the same thing they did with their grandpa and grandma.
“Hunting is a tradition here in the Pennsylvania Wilds, and I won’t be one to erode that tradition. I’ll be happy to hear from the board and the public, but I feel we have other days in May and June when you can’t go hunting. I will be apt to stick with the current configuration.”
Later in the meeting visitor Herb McConnell told the board, “When we didn’t have the day off, we took it off anyway. We had lines of guys bringing in their excuses, so I think you are wise to keep it the way it is. This is a time that is really a closeness with your kids. It is a real time to share something.”