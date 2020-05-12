FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A patch of stormy weather near the Bahamas could bring an early start to hurricane season, although the system appears to be no threat the United States at this time.
A low-pressure area is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas and has a 50% chance of developing into a subtropical cyclone, a cousin of the more familiar tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system could bring strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to South Florida later in the week, but is expected to head northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30, although it’s not uncommon for a storm or two to appear in the weeks before the official start date. Most forecasters predict a particularly active season.