DuBOIS — For years the phrase “go big or go home” has been thrown around fairly often when it came to sports.
Apparently, the DuBois Area High School boys basketball team figured if the first was good, why not use both?
And that’s exactly what the Beavers (10-5 overall, 2-3 District 9 League) did as they fed the ball to 6-foot-8-inch junior Chase Husted early and often in a 61-52 home victory over Punxsutawney Friday.
Husted was certainly up to the task as he scored a game-high 26 points thanks to 11 field goals.
Senior Alex Beers also finished in double figures as he scored 11 points while seniors Jonathan Cruz, Justin Manduley and sophomore Lennon Lindholm all had eight.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of taking advantage of our size and playing inside-out,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Chase had a big game and we were also able to get them into some foul trouble with how we executed that inside-out game.”
The Beavers certainly had no problems getting to the line as they attempted 28 shots from the stripe in the game, including half of them in the fourth quarter, but failed to really capitalize on that as they hit just 13 of those shots (46 percent).
Of the five DuBois players to get to the line, there were only three, Manduley, Cruz and Lindholm, who hit 50 percent or better. Manduley was 2-for-2 in his attempts while Cruz was 3-for-4 and Lindholm came in at 1-for-2.
“That’s something that we’re going to have to get back to work on,” Bennett said. “We didn’t do a good job shooting the ball from the foul line tonight but I was really pleased with the execution that got us that many shots.”
Even with those misses, the game wouldn’t have been close if not for a barrage of 3-pointers from the Chucks (6-9 overall, 1-6 D-9 League) who canned 10 shots from outside the arc.
Sophomore Nick Humble led the way with four of those while senior Ethan Blose had three, senior Cam Blose had two and junior Daren Byers ended with one.
While Blose led the Chucks with 15 points, it was Humble that kept things from getting out of hand as he hit all four of his 3s in the second quarter.
If that weren’t bad enough, his shots came in succession over the last two minutes of the second, helping to cut a nine-point lead to just three at the half.
“One of the things that we’ve been working to do is find consistency in effort and energy for four quarters,” Bennett said. “And we had a little bit of a letdown there. (Humble) made a shot, then he made a second shot and then we let him open for a third and fourth shot. Now, certainly give credit to him for making four 3s, but we have to do a better job of not having a letdown like that and allowing him open looks.”
However, prior to that, DuBois was able to limit Punxsutawney’s offense to fits-and-starts.
The Beavers jumped out to an early lead before Punxsy brought it back to within one midway through the first. DuBois then finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 15-7 lead to open the second.
The Chucks got back to within four before DuBois pushed a little harder on the pedal and opened up a 25-16 lead on a free throw by Beers with about two minutes to play in the half.
That’s when Humble started to light things up, hitting his four 3s and outscoring the Beavers 12-6 to make it a 31-28 game at the half.
But, that’s as close as the Chucks got to the lead as their shooting went dry in the third quarter, allowing DuBois to outscore them 13-5 and open up a 44-33 lead to start the fourth.
From there, the Beavers didn’t do anything to hurt themselves, eventually building a 15-point advantage, 56-41, before settling for the nine-point victory.
DuBois will now host Bald Eagle Area Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.