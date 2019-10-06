REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority will be performing fire hydrant flushing within the Borough of Reynoldsville beginning at 8 a.m. each day, according to the following schedule.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Main Street, Grant Street, Hill Street, Mabel Street, and adjacent streets.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Jackson Street, Worth Street, Pleasant Street, Pancoast Street, Thompson Street, Phillips Street, and adjacent streets, as well as the Myrtle Street Industrial Park area.
Thursday, Oct. 10: West Side portion of Reynoldsville.
Water customers may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water during the flushing time. Run cold water to clear out any air or discolored water.