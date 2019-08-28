CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing work to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The bridges span Shiloh Road (Route 1012), just east of mile marker 125 in Bradford Township. The bridges are being replaced in a half-width configuration.
On Friday, August 30, Shiloh Road (SR 1012) will again temporarily close to erect bridge beams as part of the bridge reconstruction. The Shiloh Road closure is currently expected to last through the day on Friday, August 30. School buses will be able to use Shiloh Road during the closure, but all other traffic will need to follow the detour. The official detour during this closure will use Shiloh Road (SR 1012), Bigler Cutoff Road (SR 2030), and Route 322. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be complete by November, with the final overlay set for spring 2020.
Motorists should be alert for message boards and advance signing that notifies them of lane restrictions or shifts and the potential for slowed traffic. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.