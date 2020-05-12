Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MUCH OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLDEST READINGS WILL BE IN THE NORTHERN MOUNTAINS. THE VALLEYS OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS AND MIDDLE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY MAY ONLY GET DOWN TO 32 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&