I am a camera.
Well, not really. That’s the name of an old Broadway play that just popped into my head this morning. I was reading something about the proper care of camera memory cards and wound up with a column idea.
These days, nearly everyone uses a smart phone to take photos and shoot video. My trusty Kindle Fire tablet does a pretty good job, too. Nothing beats the heft and quality of the venerable Nikon that I lug around while taking pictures for the L-V, but it weighs a ton.
On the other hand, I snicker to myself when I’m huffing and puffing up a hill with that monster and its carrying case slung over my shoulder. Things could be so much worse. If I had taken up this newspaper habit a few decades earlier, I might be dragging a huge box camera and its tripod everywhere.
When I started out in print media back in the early 1990s, we were still using film, something that our older readers know all about. Most of them had their first picture-taking experiences using those great old Brownies. And then we all took our film to a brick-and-mortar store to have it developed.
I started out working for the Centre Daily Times in State College back in 1987. I was a basic nice townie lady who wrote a food column, and a swashbuckling newspaper photographer would show up at my house to take pictures of Irish stew and pecan tassies. He left behind scratches on my dining room table where he had flung his artfully battered camera case.
That was annoying, but I had the good sense to pay attention to what he was doing. Lots of softly shaded light and colorful dishes were good. The glare of a fluorescent light was bad — and it still is.
A few years later, I was writing for Pennsylvania Business Central, a business journal that covered 14 counties at the time. The paper didn’t have its own photography department or lab, so this meant taking rolls of film to be developed somewhere else.
It would be overly expensive to have everything processed into the form of a slick photo, so I would have them printed out as something known as a contact sheet. This was a low-quality sheet of paper covered with black-and-white images of what I had taken. I’d choose the best of them, have them printed out and pray that at least one of them wasn’t awful.
Nowadays, nobody else needs to see my shame. I just look at my photos on my laptop screen and delete all the accidental pictures of my feet and blurry treetops.
Developing photographic film is a dying art now. There used to be a Ritz Camera storefront in most shopping malls, but they disappeared a decade ago. Once the newfangled digital ones came along, film cameras were downright clunky and antiquated in comparison.
I think the last photography dark room I saw was the one that my late friend had set up in his laundry room. Even he preferred using digital images, but he kept the pans and chemicals around for old times’ sake. A dark room always made me think of sorcery and mystical chants for some reason.
The mystery, and a lot of the artistry, is lost now. Rather than numbing our brains over the perfect film speed and exposure, cameras make most of the big decisions for us. Memory cards have taken the place of celluloid film, and computers process the images rather than a magus bathed in a pool of red light.
As an amateur photographer, I think these are the good old days. Of course, we don’t have to worry about juggling film canisters and damaging our photos by exposing them to sunlight.
On the other hand, it is pretty embarrassing to forget to put the memory card back in the camera. There is nothing worse than remembering that it is tucked away safely in the card slot in your laptop. I always carry a spare or two these days.
I’m well-stocked with work-related memory cards now, but I wanted one more way to back up the columns and articles I’ve written over the years. I have most of my writing saved on an external hard drive, but even it is at least a decade old. Things fall apart, and I’m not taking any chances.
Why did I write this column this week? Of course, I wanted to entertain my gentle readers, but mostly I wanted to write something that a curious newspaper lady might read a hundred years from now. I have no idea what people will be doing in 2119, but there will always be that one person who will want to know what happened in the good old days.
That would be right now.
Don’t forget to make your own memories and your own family history. Take tons of photos and print out the best of them. Your great-great-great-grandchildren will want to know what you looked like.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]