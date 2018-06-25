Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.