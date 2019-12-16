I don’t hate President Trump. I hate what he has done to America’s Constitution and America, as well as to Americans.
He has admitted withholding aid to defend Ukraine from Russia in the war on Ukrainian soil, where people die daily. He has pulled Americans out of Syria, allowing Russia, Turkey and the terrorists there to take over Syria as well as America’s military base. He has sold off America’s public lands to private wealthy corporations mostly for the fossil fuel industry, when the climate crisis is happening now, killing and displacing people across the globe. He has plans, revealed in March, to take $845 billion from Medicare, $1.5 trillion from Medicaid, and $2.7 trillion from Social Security. He has spent $2.7 trillion on his tax cut for the wealthy, with 83 percent of that going to the wealthiest 1 percent, causing our deficit to be at its highest level in history. He has stopped people who were subpoenaed in his administration from testifying, an obstruction of Congress, and abused the power of the Presidency for his personal gain.
The list goes on. What Would Putin Do? Weaken America. Watch Trump. America is badly damaged by this president. I don’t hate him, I’m dismayed by what he has done to America.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport