So Amazon was having a sale on Echos, their Alexa-enabled devices that are voice activated speakers of awesomeness. With an Amazon Prime account, I was able to get them in two days and have them set up. I took the plunge.
Yes, I see the irony of writing a column a couple of weeks ago complaining about computers and then I buy the HAL 1000 (again, if you haven’t seen 2001: A Space Odyssey, Google that reference). I gave it access to everything — my wifi network, my Google calendar, my Amazon shopping, my Pandora account, my Amazon music — everything. I did it gleefully. When it was all done, I started adding new events to my calendar. I played The Gaslight Anthem loudly in my living room. I asked it what the weather was.
I even programmed it to answer to “Computer.” Why? Star Trek, obviously. When I finally purchase those smart bulbs and smart outlets, it will be able to turn my lights on and off. By the way, having it wake to “Computer” is only a problem when I watch Star Trek. It occasionally answers when Captain Picard asks a question. So far, it hasn’t done anything crazy.
It occurred to me, belatedly, that I willingly give to Amazon or Google that which I would never give to the government. It can’t be because I trust those companies more than the government. I mean, look at how they operate — they are basically sub-governments, too big for our government to do anything to them. If James Bond were real, he would, undoubtedly, be trying to take down one or both of them.
But here they are, running my life.
Google and now, thanks to the Echo, Amazon know my every move. They know what I’m doing and when. They even know who I’m doing it with, as I tend to share the event with Joy or others, so we can all sync our Google calendars. We live in a warp-drive-free version of Star Trek now, with voice activated computers answering our questions and acting as intercoms from one room to the next. I have a laptop, which was science fiction at the time The Next Generation aired. I used to have a desktop, which was predicted by the original Star Trek. Our phones and tablets are the PADDs they used on the show, even more than they are the communicators. And I have all this amazing technology linked through a piece of equipment I purchased on Amazon a week ago. A piece of equipment that allows my voice to choose which app I see on my TV.
The thing that I feel dystopian novels get wrong is that it won’t be a government crackdown that erodes our freedoms. It will be convenience. It will be the newest, coolest gadget. Yes, the Supreme Court is doing its level best to destroy precedent and remake the world in its image — an image quite a few conservatives will love until it makes it too hard for them to find any job protections or fight back against discrimination which will come, not from race, gender, or sexual orientation, but age. But even then, those things will not impact so many of us. But convenience? Well, there’s the thing that will take away our fundamental rights one day if left unchecked.
I feel safe in the knowledge that I am just one data point in Amazon’s vast data network. And that tiny datapoint, recent studies have shown, is not as effective at allowing companies to influence me as you might think. Remember that collective media panic attack about Facebook allowing bad actors to get President Trump elected? Actually read the data on that. The algorithms the scientists created — specifically, a man named Alex Kogan who had his professional career destroyed by it and is now suing Facebook — were really good at being wrong about people. The impact was a lot smaller than the panic suggested, as is often true of media panics.
Hear the one about cell phones giving us horns? Yeah, bad science meets bad journalism.
By the way, I asked my Echo to give me that guy’s name. It’s so cool!
And that’s the point. I know what I have chosen, and the potential it unlocks.
And I can’t wait to get another one for my office, so I don’t have to walk out to the living room to ask it a question.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, nerd, teacher, and writer.