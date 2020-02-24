Timmy and I sat down to watch the ’90s X-Men TV series on Disney+ the other week.
I remember that cartoon fondly. I got a VHS tape of the opening two-parter from Pizza Hut as part of a promotion they did with Book-It. I must have watched it a million times, along with the show itself on Saturday mornings. I even own the first run of the comic adaptation, 1992’s X-Men Adventures.
That last bit is thanks to long-box sales at New Dimension Comics. Great people there.
There we were, me and my little boy who is about the age I was when I watched it, settled in on the couch, and we put on the opening episode. The opening credits play, and I remember the tune, but I don’t remember the animation being that slow. Then the episode opens, and I don’t remember the dialog being that clunky. My favorite X-Man comes on the screen, speaking in his low growl, and I don’t remember Wolverine delivering his lines so awkwardly. The animation drags on with awful synthesizer sound effects, killing any sense of tension or danger. And what’s with the blatantly-obvious ’90s sexism that says that all women who work in retail are trying to throw themselves at men? And why does everyone narrate what they’re doing?!!?
JUBILEE: “I’m going to sneak down this hallway. I hope I don’t get caught!”
(Gets caught).
WOLVERINE: “I caught you!”
Timmy didn’t finish the first episode! He turned to me as Beast was reciting poetry that had nothing to do with the plot and said, “Daddy, can we watch Batman?”
At least the ’90s Batman cartoon was as good as I remember. Timmy loves that!
This is more than production values changing. Timmy devoured Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation without noticing the ’60s costumes, the bad ’90s hair, or the special effect deficiencies. We’re on the last season of Deep Space 9 and would be done with that by now if he hadn’t talked me into watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
We’re up to Age of Ultron, by the way, and he thinks Iron Man is the best Avenger.
It is uncanny how the X-Men cartoon in my head is nothing like the X-Men show on the screen. This isn’t the first time my nostalgia has let me down, either. I re-watched some Babylon 5 on Amazon the other week and I couldn’t believe how cheesy the show was. You can even see production crew members and audio equipment in the background! HD really didn’t help that show at all.
I should have known the X-Men thing would happen, though. Despite all the on-screen Batmen I have seen, Kevin Conroy’s voice from the Animated Series is the one I hear in my head when I read the comics. Hugh Jackman is the Wolverine I hear, not the one from the cartoon.
This is the true danger of nostalgia. Yes, it can turn us into purist idiots as I have written about before, but it can also be shattered when we see something from our past that wasn’t as good as we remember. It makes me nervous, actually, as I introduce more and more of my favorite things to Timmy. Yeah, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a slam-dunk, but that’s current. What about 1989’s Batman? I saw that with Dad in the DuBois theater when I was seven. Timmy’s age now! It’s not an overstatement to say it changed my life, putting me on the path of geekdom I walk today. Is it as ’80s as I’m afraid it is? Babylon 5 isn’t happening. And The Goonies? Oh, please tell me The Goonies is still good!
Maybe reboots and reimaginings are a good thing. Maybe they are people like me, who take the craptastic X-Men cartoon, translate it into something awesome, and reinvent it into something that can stand the test of time. Except they have the opportunity to do it on the screen, while I just see it in my head, improved over the clunky old way it used to be.
Sorry, X-Men: The Animated Series. I don’t expect that Timmy and I will return to you any time soon.
