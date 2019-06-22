CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced the “I Love Clarion” Celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, at the Clarion University Memorial Stadium.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Local country singer Coston Cross will kick things off from 5 p.m. to 7p m.. Coston prides himself on paving his own path in country music and staying true to his country roots. He pulls influences from his life experiences to make his original music stand out.
Also beginning at 5 p.m., there will be local businesses and vendors selling food and refreshments. Some of the food items include hamburgers, hot dogs, kettle corn and frozen custard.
Then at 7 p.m., back by popular demand will be The Wrangler Band. They will perform a variety of music from country hits to classic rock.
C93 will be on hand with a live remote for the event, and the highlight of the celebration will be a fantastic fireworks display. The display will take place at dusk and will be presented by Pyrotecnico.
In an effort to support our current military, a collection table accepting donations will be available. Monetary donations to assist with shipping costs to the troops are also greatly appreciated.
Those interested in volunteering at this year’s event are asked to contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161, info@clarionpa.com, visit them online at www.clarionpa.com or at www.Facebook.com/ClarionAreaChamber.