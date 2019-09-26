Brady’s Bend Township is a lovely little town of approximately 1,000 people. There are families living here that are still fortunate enough to be living in their original homestead that has survived for over 150 years.
Our township is blessed with the Allegheny River running along side us, with a public boat launch for all to enjoy. The spring and summer months are filled with activities of live river bands and handy to the infamous East Brady Riverfest. A local family puts on an amazing firework display in July and the entire community are their guests! All gather in a field with blankets, children and food waiting for dusk. It’s one of my favorite days of the year with nearly the entire community gathering.
The township has a lovely Memorial Park handy with pavilion, tables, benches and a grill. This is a widely used park for passersby to stop and picnic ,or just relax on a bench beside the stream. Once again, all are welcome.
Christmas In The Bend is another day to look forward to here. A great way to kick of the holiday with pony rides, bonfires, a cookie exchange and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Brady’s Bend Township is a family that makes all feel welcome in our community.
— SHEILA MARKEL
