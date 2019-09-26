Back in the 1950s, my dad had a grocery store in Callensburg. When I got home from high school and on weekends, I had to work in the store. I have many memories of those days. Some of my favorite memories were when we were not busy, listening to some of the old-timers talk about the “good old days” when they were young. There were a couple seats in the front of the store where they could loaf and talk. These men were in their 70s and 80s and they were talking about when they were young. That would put their stories back in the 1890s and later. These men were telling stories about living on the farm, going to their first movie or going fishing. This one fellow told about when he was a kid, his dad took him the whole way up to Clarion on some court business. A horse walking would take quite a time covering those fifteen miles. That would be quite a trip in a horse and buggy for a youngster. Tape recorders were just coming in to use back then. I wish I had a few of those conversations from then.
So, I’ve been interested in local history since the 1950s. In 1975, Callensburg was celebrating its 150th birthday. Someone brought out a centennial book. It was made in 1925. It had some old pictures and some history. That got me started on history. I decided on making a book with some old photos that different people had. I had pictures of the old telephone switch board. I sold that Sequential book of 34 pages. It had over 250 pictures.
As soon as I finished my photo book, I started working on some history. By this time, tape recorders were in use. I interviewed 75 people. I included all the pictures from the first book and some more that I had collected. This book went on sale in 1976 and was sold out fairly soon.
I thought I was out of the book-selling business, but people kept calling and asking for more of the 1976 book. Others gave me more photos to copy. So, I started collecting photos and interviews. This went on for several years, and in 1991 I published Book One, Third edition. It had all the information and pictures of the earlier books plus more pictures and stories.
Again, I thought I was out of the book-publishing business. But again, the pictures, documents and stories kept coming in. Ten years later, in 2001, I came out with an all new book, Book Two Callensburg a Small Community. By 2012, I had collected enough for Book Three and that would be my final story. I was sure that was the end.
All my books have been donated to all the public libraries in the county and to the Clarion County Historical Society. The public can check them out there. I also gave the libraries some books to sell. They may still have some available.
I guess my publishing of books is not over. My friends from school days, Marv and Jerry Dunlap, came back home for a visit and told me about the time someone buzzed Callensburg in a military plane. They asked me if I could get any more information about the buzzing and who might have done it. Tim Stewart gave me a picture of the old Cle Stewart Farm which is no longer there. I got some new information on the Callensburg Academy. Cutty Buzard wanted to tell me about the Parker Glass plant and all the local people that worked there. He also had a lot of different glass bottles that were made at the local plant. These are just a few of the things I already have for Book Four. I now have about 120 pages of information towards another book. It’s a long way from finished but at my age this has got to be the last book on Callensburg-Licking Township. Callensburg will be celebrating her bicentennial in 2025, If I’m still around maybe we can have a 200th birthday book.
Here is an example of where I could use some help. The photo with the article is a view of the inside of an oil or gas derrick. Sandra Craig Olsen loaned me a copy. She says it was taken in the Licking Township area. The men are not working, one is in a suit. Is he the owner? What’s going on? Can anyone recognize the people or where the well is being drilled?
In another picture is the Logue boys in the Easton House Hotel. Scyler Logue (right) had quite a reputation, but not one to match the Easton House Hotel during the rafting days and the horse thief days. I would appreciate any more information on the Easton House or the Scyler Logue story.
It has been a long time since I stood behind the counter at Kepple’s Store listening to the Old Timers tell their stories about when they were youngsters. Now, I am the Old Timer still listening and writing stories about what life used to be like in Callensburg a Small Community.
— ARNOLD KEPPLE
Callensburg