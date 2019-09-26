East Brady became my town of residence 22 years ago. On move-in day, a next-door neighbor brought a wonderful chicken casserole. The woman across the street brought over a steaming plate of cookies straight from her oven. I felt officially adopted.
When the empty house on the other side of mine sold, I took my phone number over to our newest neighbor to use as needed until her services were set up. “A real neighbor!” she gushed. “No, Honey,” I replied. “I’m just too busy. A real neighbor would have brought a casserole and cookies.”
When my husband died, neighborhood people I barely knew rallied and helped me out beyond telling. I have seen such caring outreach around here many times since. There may be towns as warm as East Brady, but there can be none warmer. I was not born here, but I am beyond proud to call East Brady my “home” town.
— GAYLE WRIGHT
East Brady