East Brady is my husband’s hometown. I also grew up in small towns but in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. After taking an early retirement from our jobs in Pittsburgh, we chose to renovate the old Henry family homestead and to move permanently to East Brady. Henry family history dates back to the borough’s incorporation in 1869. This year, East Brady Borough celebrates its 150th anniversary.
What we love about East Brady is the strong sense of neighborhood and community and the easy access to the Armstrong and Redbank Valley trails and the Allegheny River. We take full advantage of both the trails and the river for fun and exercise. East Brady is truly a four-season destination for all things outdoors (which is beautifully displayed on our Playground of the Allegheny mural designed by Butler artist Paul Means).
Yearly events such as Attics and Cellars Day, Clean-up Day, Riverfest and Light-up Night bring the community together.
— TONI AND MARTY HENRY
East Brady