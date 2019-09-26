I love my hometown of Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County. It is a rural community with friendly and trustworthy neighbors, and its location is within a short drive of almost any necessity needed.
It is the home of two large manufacturing businesses, and several smaller businesses. It has a great community park along with the Route 66 Trail. We have great locally owned grocery stores and a restaurant, automotive repair garages and a convenience store, and a new Dollar General.
The local volunteer fire company is located in the center of town and is the focal point for most community and personal/family activities.
The major employers are local residents who grew up near here and decided to live and build their businesses in our hometown. And the post office is the place to go if you want to know what is going around in the community.
Growing up, there was always a baseball or football game going on in someone’s backyard. I remember the old B&O Railroad train, and helping out at the local gas station at age 12. We enjoyed trips to Cook Forest State Park for picnics, and playing Little League baseball.
I also remember getting up early in the mornings to deliver the newspapers, and push mowing the lawns for several elderly ladies. I attended Boy Scout activities from campouts to going swimming at the YMCA in Brookville in winter months.
It appeared that every adult in town knew every child, and they all looked out for each other. And, yes, if someone did something wrong, their parents knew it before they got home. Or at least, so the other children said!
I miss the long history of the logging activities our forefathers worked at that resulted in the development of my hometown as told by the town elders, and I miss the sights and sounds of the train going through town almost daily. I miss the senior citizens telling stories about their good old days, and all the places they were at during the good and not-so-good times.
The village of Leeper was named after Charles Leeper, in approximately 1885. He was a prominent citizen and businessman of Clarion County, and was largely interested in the timber and oil businesses at that time.
My great-great-grandmother bought her property in Leeper from Charles Leeper back in the late 1800s.
— ED HEASLEY
Clarion County
Commissioner