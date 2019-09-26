I love the spirit of volunteerism in New Bethlehem. From our churches to our community organizations to quality individuals who routinely go out of their way to help their friends and neighbors without a second thought of compensation or recognition. In these times of ever-increasing polarization and vitriol in the false reality of social media, it is heartening to see a community come together as they did in the recent flooding clean-up. There is far more that unites us than divides us and I hope that my hometown of New Bethlehem continues to serve their neighbors with needs, great and small.
— BRENDAN M.
ALLISON
Clarion