“Hey Buddy,” the professor called to my graduate advisor, “I saw the perfect summer house for you. It’s in a beautiful little town called Putneyville.”
When I laughed, he said, “There really is such a place. I was there last weekend. It’s near New Bethlehem.”
“Yeah, I know there’s such a place,” I replied. “I was born there, and you’re probably talking about the brick house just across the road from my uncle.”
I didn’t grow up in Putneyville; my parents moved to a coal-mining town, when I was eight. After college, I had no desire to return to Cadogan, but eighteen weeks in Wilkinsburg showed it was not my kind of place either. Two years in Altoona finished proving I wasn’t cut out for city living.
By that time, my father had retired, and my parents had returned to the house where I was born. I decided to try the New Bethlehem area again as an adult. The first year I taught in Redbank Valley School District was the first year I really enjoyed teaching. My students and I could watch deer and red foxes in the field across the road; there were only a fraction of the interruptions that made teaching difficult; and I found the area to be a good place to live.
I have enjoyed the Clarion County Fair, the Peanut Butter Festival, Paul’s Pumpkin Patch, Kellersburg’s Labor Day Parade, and events at the library and Community Center. I was happy making the costumes for the Living Nativity and participating in it and in the Christmas parade. I learned a lot about peanuts and George Washington Carver while preparing displays for the food pantry windows during the Peanut Butter Festival. I look forward to the events which will continue and some new things that may begin.
I’m hoping we never again have a flood like either the one this summer or the one several years ago. I also hope there’s never again a fire as devastating as the one in 2002. Thank you to the volunteer firefighters who have staved off more than one such threat.
I’m retired from teaching, and I’ve sold the house in Putneyville. I moved into town almost ten years ago and found good neighbors here, too. It’s great to live where the churches work together; people volunteer at places like the RVCA Food Pantry, The Thrift Shop, and The Community Center; students in the schools are allowed to be Christians; and crime is not a daily concern.
Not every town the size of New Bethlehem has its own newspaper, so I’m very glad The Leader-Vindicator serves our area so well. I can remember when the “Putneyville Correspondent” used to call my mother for the news about visitors and happenings to put in her column about Putneyville. I don’t know when those “society columns” were discontinued, but the internet has made them relics.
— HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem