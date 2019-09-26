I can remember cruisin’ the streets of New Bethlehem way back in the late 70’s every Friday and Saturday night. We would spend hours detailing the Grand Prix just to show it off every weekend on our local cruises. Had to plan very carefully for gas, as after 8 p.m. there was nowhere to get any unless you could convince Emerson that we long-haired hippies did need gas even though he was tough to convince. After putting in a whole $3, off we went to the next party stop.
Also can’t forget old Manuel Simmers who parked his submarine at the dam and it even had a screen door! If I heard him tell that story once, I heard it a hundred times as he would come up and keep us company for a hot dog and a cup of joe as I worked the night shift at the A-Plus while going to college. Wow, that was a long time ago now that I reminisce! Still here though after all those years.
— TIMOTHY
MURRAY
New Bethlehem Mayor