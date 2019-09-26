Why do I love this town? There are so many reasons. But one of my fondest memories from high school (yes, I can still remember back that far) was the day Mrs. Conrad had me change her flat tire.
When I was in school, I was just like most students. I did what I needed to do. In my family, it was easier to get an A than it was to explain to Momma why I got a B. Thankfully, most of our teachers gave us the opportunity to do extra credit just in case that test grade wasn’t what we were hoping for. Mine wasn’t so much the tests as it was for the deductions for talking in class. Can you believe that? Me of all people. Well, yes, it’s true. I did have a slight tendency to talk some during class.
So one morning in homeroom, Mrs. Conrad pulled me aside and asked me if I knew how to change a tire.
“Of course, doesn’t everybody,” was my reply.
That’s all she said. Later that afternoon, during our business English class — which by the way, was all females — she asked if anyone would like to do something for extra credit. Almost everyone raised their hands. Everyone who wanted to do this project followed her to the parking lot, where she revealed to us her flat tire situation. The bell inside my head went off.
So she proceeded to ask, “Does anyone know how to change a tire?”
Nobody did, and I just stood there like I had no idea where she was going with this. I just could not believe that no one knew how to change a tire. Really? We were all drivers, but anyway.
So I spoke up and she put me to work changing her tire. After I got the jack out, got the lug nuts loose and got the flat off, I stopped. She proceeded to ask me what I was doing, and I just told her that I wanted to be sure of how much extra credit I was getting — just to see if it was worth my time and effort to put the good tire on or to just leave it the way it was.
Well, it was worth an extra 10 points on the last test and then a free pass on one test of my choosing for the remaining nine-week grading period. That sounded fair so I finished the process. No big deal. Now everyone knew how to change a tire. That’s what her real goal was — not the extra credit, but the real life learning experience.
This is just one incident that set her apart from most teachers. She cared. This had absolutely nothing to do with business English, but it had everything to do with making us better prepared for the real world.
Anyone who knew her knew she could be a little eccentric, but we also knew that if we had a problem, no matter what it was — school, home, boys, whatever — we could go to her. She cared.
— MARY BENTON
New Bethlehem