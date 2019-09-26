I cannot imagine growing up any place other that where I did. We were our own little world, or at least we thought.
Everyone around us was family — maybe not by blood but definitely family. The one neighbor family had five children, the one had three, another one had three and we had four, so you can imagine we always had something to do.
We ranged in ages from one to 10. We grew up right beside Mahoning Creek. It was the center of our universe — swimming in the summer and so-called ice skating in the winter. My sister says that I could swim before I could walk. Besides baseball, almost everything we did had something to do with water. Almost! This is one of those “almost” times.
At that time, Terry Reddinger had a little store going up the hill just before Distant. One sunny afternoon, we decided to walk from our house at the bottom of Hog Back hill up to Terry’s store. Along the way, we would pick up glass pop bottles, and when we got there we would trade them in for candy. We had gone on this excursion many times and didn’t really think much of it. We were kids.
On this particular day, seven of us — I was about three so the oldest would have been about 10 — were just walking back home from our score, and Poppy came down the hill from town. Oh my! Now, Poppy never had too much to say, good, bad, indifferent until now. He said words I had never heard before. I thought he was talking a different language. He put all of us in the back of his white truck and took us the rest of the way home.
Before he let us out, he simply said, “I don’t ever want to catch you children walking along the side of the highway like that again.”
And we didn’t. We knew better, We had no idea what the commotion was all about. Like I said, we’d already done it several times. We picked up pop bottles on the way up, spent the deposit money and ate candy on the way home. Not a big deal. Well, it wasn’t for us, but Poppy didn’t see it that way.
When Momma got home and heard about our field trip, we were made well aware of the dangers of children walking alone along a major highway without any houses or other people around.
There were seven of us. Think about that for a minute — who in their right mind is going to take seven kids? A couple of us were pretty cute though, so maybe. But it wasn’t just the fact that we were alone; it was also the fact that we were walking on the highway most of the time. God was watching out for us, that’s for sure.
The heart of this story is that Poppy told us never to do it again, and we never did. We may have been young, but each and everyone one of us knew he meant it.
Now that I’m an adult, I can see the error of our ways. I can see how much he truly loved us with all this heart.
— JIM BENTON
New Bethlehem