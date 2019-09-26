I love New Bethlehem for all its residents that make it so special. Over the past several years, I have witnessed a true spirit of service in the hearts of the people here. I have seen people of all ages willingly volunteer their time to do just about everything including but not limited to: cleaning up after a flood, providing food for the homeless in Pittsburgh, working at the thrift shop, organizing the Peanut Butter Festival, revitalizing abandoned cemeteries, and even trapping feral cats in freezing temperatures.
Seeing what this town has been able to accomplish together makes me proud to call New Bethlehem my home.
— CECELIA HARMON
Fairmount City