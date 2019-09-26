I would like to submit Rimersburg for the hometown story. My sister was in a horrific car accident in July. She had very serious injuries, and she is in Clarview still recovering. Our town has rallied together and a benefit was held on Sept. 7 at the VFW. All the love, support and the donations that have been shown to our family is amazing and you would not have that in a bigger town. They have come together to help my sister in her time of need and that is why I love our town.
— BELINDA RUNYAN
Rimersburg