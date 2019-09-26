While Redbank Valley is not my hometown, I have lived in the area for 18 years. It’s the place I chose to raise my family. When I settled into the area it was because of the proximity to Pittsburgh; close enough for a evening Pirate game, far enough away from the drama of city life.
The reason I chose to stay is what really highlights the Redbank Valley area. It’s because our area is still ran by mom and pop shops; family businesses line Broad Street. It’s a town that holds onto heritage while fostering growth. We are a community that cares about our neighbors. When we see a member of our community struggling with an illness or a financial hardship we pull together to help our neighbor. Whether it’s supporting your local Girl Scout troop during their annual cookie sale or buying beef sticks from the Scouts, attending a spaghetti dinner, donating to a Chinese auction, or driving through a team sponsored car wash, our community pulls together to ensure success of our neighbors. That’s why I’m proud to call Redbank Valley my home; even though it’s not my hometown, it is my daughters’ hometown and I’m Bulldog proud.
This became abundantly clear to our family when our oldest daughter, Emily, decided she wanted to establish a Victory Garden for her Girl Scout Silver Award. The amount of support members of our community have shown her is simply humbling. We are just so blessed to live in a community that cares about each other.
— JESSIE R. TRUITT
New Bethlehem