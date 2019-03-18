This week, you are getting something a bit different from me; a true story of my own. I changed the names.
I may have known a spy. My friend Martha was the first to put two and two together, determining that things were not adding up; the suspected spy was one of her college instructors.
Both older, non-traditional students who met in college, Martha and I commuted together daily. One day, as Martha was driving us home, she said, “I’ve been thinking about Abdul Moussa.”
“Really? What about him?” I knew that Abdul taught at the college, was from Iraq or Iran; I wasn’t sure which, and back then it didn’t matter to me.
“You never see his wife,” Martha observed. “He doesn’t say anything about her unless you ask, and then not much.”
“I didn’t know he was married,” I said. “But then none of my profs say anything much about their home lives…”
“Yeah, he’s married, but she’s in New York City. Why would you have a wife always in New York, and she never visits, never sees where you work. It doesn’t make sense.”
“Hmmm. Maybe they don’t get along, but can’t divorce for some reason.”
“I don’t think that’s it. When he does say something about her, it doesn’t sound like that could be it.”
“So what does it sound like?”
“It sounds like he barely knows her,” said Martha. “Maybe marrying her was the way he got to be in this country and beyond that he has no interest in her.”
“So why would he want to do that just to teach here?”
“I think he may be a spy.”
“A spy? What is there around here worth spying on?”
“Oil, Gayle. We have a lot of oil activity here.”
“So is he here to spy on our oil producing techniques, our stored supplies, or our security measures?”
“I don’t know, maybe all of it, but notice that he’s never around on weekends. He never comes to weekend events. He just disappears.”
“I wouldn’t know. I don’t notice anybody on the weekends and I’m not at most of those events either. Maybe he goes to New York City.”
“No. I asked him once. I said, ‘Did you get to go visit your wife this past weekend?’ He said no, but didn’t say what he’d done instead.”
“Maybe he has a lover.”
“I don’t know why,” she said with conviction, “but I’m still thinking he’s a spy.”
“Okay. We’ll keep an eye on him. Maybe we can find a way to figure out what he’s up to.” Clearly Martha was nuts.
Within a handful of weeks, I was on a party date with one of my former professors at the home of another professor I’d also had a class with, and who had since become a friend. Abdul Moussa was at the party. Abdul was quietly charming, understated, pleasant, a good listener. He was never without a smile; it seemed painted in place. Abdul displayed skill at taking any question aimed at getting to know him a bit better and gently turning it back to the asker who complied by then talking at length about himself. I thought that, perhaps the man was merely shy about sharing personal information with relative strangers, yet Martha’s concerns still held a place on my list of possibilities.
On a warm and bright afternoon a few weeks later, as I was walking from a class in one building to another, Martha hurried to catch up to me.
“Abdul Moussa is leaving!”
“What do you mean?”
“He’s going back to the Middle East.”
“The semester isn’t over. Why would he leave before the end of a semester?”
“He says his country called him back.”
“What would his country want with a little instructor at some American university’s remote outpost?”
“Now do you see what I’m saying?”
“Yeah. I gotta run. See ya in a bit.”
Mere moments later, Martha was nowhere in sight when Abdul Moussa was walking in my direction on the sidewalk. It was clear that he intended only to pass by me quickly with perhaps a small exchange of pleasantries. I had a different idea.
“What’s this I hear about you leaving us,” I asked him. He stopped in front of me as I adopted body language that made it clear that I expected at least some conversation. He readily displayed his usual soft smile as he cast his gaze downward to the sidewalk before speaking with me. I wondered if he had grown up used to seeing the faces of women outside of his own household covered from view. Did half of this campus appear only half dressed to him?
“Yes,” he said. “I’m going back.”
“Why?” I asked, smiling back at him; I had nothing to lose by being direct.
“My country is recalling me.”
“This is America. Tell them you’ll be back later,” I said in a near monotone edged in irony. I knew that what I was saying sounded ludicrous to the man, but no more so than what he had just said to me. If I were to go to some country in the Middle East to teach, and America were to “call me back,” that call would be only as a warning that things there were about to get dangerously heated up, diplomatic relations were in a supreme nosedive and Americans were about to be filling the airports in their attempts to vacate the bomb-drop zones. Had Abdul been told something like that? Or was he a spy? If he actually were the straightforward, gentle man he seemed always to be, he would be uneasy about leaving the university in the lurch in mid semester. If he were something else, I wanted to know what that was.
“I must go back.”
“Well, then you must promise to come back to us as soon as you can.”
His visual focus may have been nearer the concrete at our feet, but his peripheral vision had to have been telling him that my line of sight never left his eyes. He stammered uncomfortably as though trying to find a way out of lying while still keeping from expressing a truth.
“I don’t know if I will be able to come back.”
“Of course you will, if you want to. You must promise you will.”
There wasn’t one weak tone in my purposeful delivery.
“I don’t know…”
“Oh, but you must promise to come back; you see, you’re family now.”
It seemed that I had finally found the button. I had pushed it and now, for one fleeting moment, I was about to be permitted to glimpse the soul of Abdul Moussa. His gaze rose slowly, deliberately from its place near our feet and it met mine squarely. His face flushed red with anger. His unblinking stare shot a glare that screamed death. How dare I equate myself and those around me in this inferior, shameless, cesspool of a country with his own distinguished family? How dare I put voiced words to the insane idea that he could be that closely connected to anything so base as a familial relationship between himself and us? Me? How dare I deliver so great an insult with my smiling, naked face?
Abdul’s hands flexed into fists, opened and re-clenched several times as though he were actually calculating his chances of being able to punch me without it slowing up his travel plans. At that moment, I was grateful for my five years of karate lessons, and I was glad that I was standing at the intersection of sidewalks that lead between several well-populated buildings in the quadrangle. There were few people out on those walkways at that moment, and they weren’t especially nearby, but they were close enough, and every surrounding building was rich with windows. I continued to maintain my own smile which I had held since first speaking to Abdul, but my eyes — still fixed on his — now sent their own message that said clearly, “I know about you. I see through you.”
Abdul shifted his weight from one foot to the other, snorted, then hurried around me as I stood firm. I did not turn to watch him walk away, and I waited for the length of time I believed sent a message of shunning before continuing to my next class.
Most people I know would be pleased to hear that you thought enough of them to say that they were now considered “family.” Most people. Evidently not spies…
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
