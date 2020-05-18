Sometimes I wonder about me.
I wonder if I should be left alone without supervision.
I wondered that Monday after I drove through the line at Long John Silver's.
I ordered a shrimp plate with corn and green beans and a "large Sprite or Seven-Up or whatever you have." My total was eleven dollars and some cents.
The line was relatively long, so I had time to take from my billfold a twenty dollar bill and a one dollar bill and to count 85 cents (three quarters and a dime) from the console of my truck.
I expected, frankly, that giving the lady at the window the one dollar bill was going to be a problem. And it was. She gave me nine dollars in change. I gave it back to her and explained that the difference between $11.85 and $21.85 is $10, not $9. It took two or three more minutes for her to get a manager to come and open the cash drawer for her so she could give me my other dollar. For that I apologize to all the poor people in line behind me.
But that's not the end of the story.
When I got home and sat down to enjoy my meal I realized the lady at the window had not given me my drink.
But that's not the end of the story, either.
A week or 10 days ago, I drove through the Arby's that is a part of the Pilot truck stop.
I ordered the double roast beef sandwich, five jalapeno bites, a large "Sprite or Seven-Up or whatever you have" and two apple turnovers.
I then drove to the window, paid my money and took the drink, the straw and the sack the lady handed me.
I drove home, got comfortable in my recliner, ate my sandwich and my jalapeno bites, drank some of my drink and realized the lady had not given me my two apple turnovers.
I like Arby's food. I usually drive through Arby's every two or three days at least.
I didn't go back for a week or 10 days this time because that lady, in essence, stole my money. (So did the lady at Long John Silver's.)
But that's still not the end of the story.
I did go back to Arby's. I went back yesterday. And I ordered exactly the same thing. I usually do.
This time, though, I was wary. When the lady (a different lady) handed me the sack, I checked to make sure everything was there.
It wasn't.
The turnovers weren't there.
About half angry at this point, I yelled at the lady until she opened the window and when she eventually did, I pretty pointedly asked her where my turnovers were.
She handed me another sack, this one containing the missing turnovers, and closed the window without a word. She wanted to communicate to me that I didn't matter and she did that very effectively.
Back to my original premise: That's three times in less than two weeks that I've been treated badly at fast food places. That's probably pretty good evidence that I should not be left alone. It probably indicates that I need supervision.
Don't you think?
David Sullens is the editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group. He is 72 years old and lives alone in DuBois.