If there is one thing that people of a certain age remember, it was taking a trip to the store with our parents. The town and the particular store don’t matter. It is all about a place and time.
In my case, I think automatically about GC Murphy’s in New Bethlehem, but nearly every store in our towns and cities had the same look and smell about them before 1975 or so. They tended to have a lingering aroma of linseed oil and the subdued glimmer of polished wood.
I remembered the smell, but I had to look up just what created it. As a dainty sales clerk still in high school, I was condemned to breathing in rancid peanut-oil fumes while cleaning the candy counter’s nut roaster. The heavier job of oiling the floors fell to the teenage stock boys.
It was a good idea to stay out of their way and let them do the deed. My memory is a bit fuzzy on the details, but it involved grungy mops and buckets of linseed oil on a Saturday night after the store had closed.
The Pennsylvania Blue Laws were still in effect and there would be no customers in the store for more than 24 hours, presenting little opportunity for feet to track drying linseed oil all over Kingdom Come — or Hell’s Half Acre if you weren’t of the godlier sort.
Those old expressions really need to be capitalized because that’s the voice people used when they pronounced them. They had the authentic ring of the Ten Commandments or something.
I never thought about modern safety concerns until this minute. Teenagers performed some rather dangerous tasks in those days, and our parents were the ones paying out-of-pocket for our health care. Strangely, I don’t remember anyone dying or being seriously maimed on the job.
There is a lot to be said for instilling common sense in our young people. If they have it, they escape unscathed from most of the stupid scrapes they get into.
On the other hand, old oiled wooden floors were a huge fire hazard and, once again, people tended to use common sense for the most part. I still shake my head over the few people who smoked inside retail establishments back then. The butts were dropped on those oiled floors and crushed out by well-worn boots, which seemed to work most of the time.
There were heavy brass-jacketed fire extinguishers mounted on the metal posts holding up the ceiling. I never picked one of those up, but let’s say that one of those monsters in the hands of a giddy teenage girl is something you really shouldn’t think about.
The former Murphy’s location and most of a town block went up in flames more than 15 years ago. It would have happened much sooner if my 16-year-old self had been responsible for dousing a fire.
But oiling floors was the way things had been done for a long time, and nobody thought much about their dangers. And few salesclerks turned a hair when it came to cutting glass panels to fit the old-fashion counters. Cutting house keys and window blinds on machines without safety guards was just something I learned to do as a teenager.
I still have all my fingers and don’t have any well-healed scars on my arms. We were average teenagers, but we knew enough to be careful. Any kid who can cut a key that works or a window blind that fits possesses a mental toughness that pays off later in life.
When freight arrived, usually once or twice a week, we teenage laborers were put to work dragging merchandise-filled buckets off the conveyor. This monstrosity took up the area once occupied by the pet counter when I was a little girl. I was miffed at the age of five or so when canaries and guppies were replaced by clanking machinery.
I got over it once I had to heave merchandise around the store. Before the conveyor was installed, I think that clerks and stock boys had to lug it all up the stairs. When my parents were teenagers working at Murphy’s, Dad had to take a rolling cart to the railroad freight station and pick up stock delivered by train.
And now if you go to any big-box retailer, you won’t see many teenagers. The floors are grimy tile, polished wooden counters replaced by beige metal racks, the freight trundled around the sales floor by impatient people wielding electric pallet jacks. Trains and wheeled carts have been replaced by 18-wheelers backing into loading docks.
The retail industry really does operate on an industrial scale. You can buy nearly anything you want or need in one of these places today, but nobody sells the atmosphere of an old store in an aerosol can.
You might find it on Amazon, though. That place has everything.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
